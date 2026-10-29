Bangladesh ex-Air Force officer linked to Sheikh Hasina’s escape video found dead

Bangladesh police on Thursday recovered the body of former Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri from the Turag River in Dhaka, a day after he was reported missing.

Souri, who was in his late 20s, reportedly recorded a video of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh aboard an Air Force aircraft on August 5, 2024, local media reported.

BREAKING 🚨 #Bangladesh

The man who reportedly recorded Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh in a military aircraft is now dead. Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif’s body was recovered from a river on October 28. He was allegedly kidnapped two days earlier. Bangladesh. What exactly happened here? — Shadow IND (@ShadowIND_IN) October 29, 2026

Tongi River Police Outpost officer-in-charge Firoz Uddin said the body was retrieved from the Rajabari Ghat area of the Turag River after police received information on Wednesday afternoon. Souri was wearing a black shirt and white trousers when his body was recovered.

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The body was subsequently sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, Uddin said. However, he declined to give a direct answer when asked whether any injury marks had been found on the body.

According to the Daily Star, a phone and a wristwatch recovered alongside the body helped establish Souri’s identity.

Bangladesh minister declines to comment on possible link to Hasina video

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed declined to comment on whether Souri’s death could be connected to hostility arising from the release of the video showing Hasina’s departure from the country.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Ahmed said a preliminary investigation was necessary before any conclusions could be drawn.

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“I don’t want to say anything about this as there has to be a preliminary investigation. The body has been sent for autopsy. We will speak after we know all the details,” he said.

According to the Bangla-language newspaper Prothom Alo, Souri spent Tuesday shopping with his mother throughout the day. He left home that evening after receiving a call from a friend.

Later that night, Souri sent his mother a message saying he was on his way home. However, he never returned.

Former officer was dismissed in August 2024

Souri was dismissed from service in August 2024 and was reportedly under intelligence surveillance.

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During a social media podcast in July, Souri was asked whether he had lost his job because he filmed the video of Hasina leaving Bangladesh. He gave a brief response, saying, “could be”.

In a statement issued in August last year, the army said Souri had been retired in accordance with institutional rules under different circumstances and that there were no allegations against him.