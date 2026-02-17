Bangladesh Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates: PM-elect Tarique Rahman of BNP, newly elected MPs to take oath today

Bangladesh Tarique Rahman Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman speaks at a press conference after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Tarique Rahman Oath Ceremony Live Updates: History unfolds on Tuesday, February 17, at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) officially returns to government after nearly two decades. In a landmark ceremony, Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, following the party’s landslide victory in the 13th Parliamentary Election.

The transition marks a pivotal shift in the nation’s political landscape, coming nearly two years after the 2024 student-led uprising. Today’s proceedings will formally transfer executive authority from the interim administration to the newly elected BNP-led government.

Story continues below this ad Key timing and ceremony details Morning (10 am local time): Newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will take their oath. In a historic first, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin is expected to administer the oath to the 297 lawmakers. Afternoon (4 pm): The main event begins. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to Prime Minister-elect Tarique Rahman and his initial cabinet. Venue: In a departure from tradition, the ceremony is being held at the National Parliament complex’s South Plaza to accommodate a massive guest list of approximately 1,200 attendees. Who is attending? The ceremony serves as a major diplomatic stage for the new administration. Notable international dignitaries and regional representatives include: Dignitary Country/organisation Om Birla Speaker of the Lok Sabha, India Tshering Tobgay Prime Minister, Bhutan Ahsan Iqbal Planning Minister, Pakistan Bala Nanda Sharma Foreign Minister, Nepal Abdulla Khaleel Foreign Minister, Maldives (President Muizzu may attend) Nalinda Jayatissa Health Minister, Sri Lanka Seema Malhotra UK Indo-Pacific Under Secretary The mandate The BNP-led alliance secured a commanding two-thirds majority with over 200 seats in the 300-seat Jatiya Sangsad. This decisive mandate grants Tarique Rahman a strong platform to address his stated priorities: stabilising a fragile economy, curbing inflation, and restoring the rule of law. Stay with us for real-time updates, photos, and live reactions from Dhaka as the ceremony progresses. Live Updates Feb 17, 2026 07:40 AM IST Bangladesh Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates: NCP signs July referendum on last day of interim govt On the final working day of the interim government, the National Citizen Party (NCP) officially joined the July National Charter. During a Sunday evening signing at Jamuna, the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, party leaders added a significant caveat to their endorsement. The NCP leadership explicitly noted on the document that their signature is "subject to full implementation of the referendum verdict without any note of dissent". Feb 17, 2026 07:21 AM IST Bangladesh Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates: Tarique Rehman to take oath with other MPs today at 10 AM Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh AMM Nasir Uddin is expected to administer the oath to MPs at 10 AM, with Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani overseeing proceedings. The sequence will begin with legislators from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, including chairman Tarique Rahman, followed by members from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlish, Gano Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Ganosamhati Andolon, and independents. Official results showed the BNP securing 209 seats. Its allies — Gano Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), and Ganosamhati Andolon — won one seat each. Jamaat-e-Islami took 68 seats as the principal opposition, with support from the National Citizen Party (six), Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis (two), and Khelafat Majlish (one). Islami Andolon Bangladesh captured one seat, while independents claimed seven constituencies.

