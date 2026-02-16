Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM tomorrow: Who all will attend swearing-in ceremony?

Bangladesh Tarique Rahman Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman speaks at a press conference after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Around 1,200 local and foreign guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bangladesh led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prothom Alo has reported.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka. President Mohammad Shahabuddin is expected to administer the oath to the new cabinet members, including BNP chief Tarique Rahman as Bangladesh PM.

BNP secured 209 seats in last week’s 13th parliamentary election, while its alliance holds 212 seats. The party is set to form the government after nearly two decades.

Oath schedule and arrangements

Law adviser of the interim government Asif Nazrul told journalists that the oath-taking of newly elected Members of Parliament will be held at 10.00 am on Tuesday. The new cabinet members will take oath at 4.00 pm.

“As far as I know, the president will administer the oath to the cabinet members,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He added that holding the ceremony at the South Plaza was proposed by BNP. Invitations are being issued according to protocol and handled by the cabinet division.

Nazrul also said he was not aware of any invitation being sent to India’s prime minister. “I have heard that the foreign ministry invited foreign ministers of SAARC countries,” he said.

Who is visiting

Several regional leaders and senior representatives are expected to attend the ceremony:

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan

Om Birla, Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Planning Minister

Bala Nanda Sharma, Nepal’s Foreign Minister

Abdulla Khaleel, Maldives’ Foreign Minister

Nalinda Jayatissa, Sri Lanka’s Health Minister

Seema Malhotra, UK Indo-Pacific Under Secretary

A diplomatic source told Prothom Alo that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu may attend instead of the Maldivian foreign minister.

Story continues below this ad

Officials said confirmations from a few more countries are expected.

Invitations to regional leaders

Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus invited heads of government from 13 countries, including China, India and Pakistan.

Diplomatic sources in Delhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the invitation on Saturday evening. However, he is scheduled to attend the India–AI Impact Summit at the same time. India will therefore be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The swearing-in is expected to draw senior judges, political leaders, armed forces chiefs, diplomats and other invited guests, in line with customary practice.