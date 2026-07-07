3 injured in bomb blast at student rally in Bangladesh, MP Nahid Islam was on stage

At least three people were injured after a bomb explosion struck a student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Savar, near Dhaka, on Monday night. (ANI Video grab)

At least 3 people were injured in a bomb explosion at a student-led NCP rally in Savar near Dhaka in Bangladesh on Monday night. NCP convener and Dhaka-11 MP Nahid Islam was present at the site when the explosion occurred. Islam was one of the key faces of the July 2024 revolt, which eventually led to the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

The rally of the newly formed political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP), was led by students opposing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Arifur Rahman Tuhin, joint chief coordinator of NCP, confirmed the incident, says Dhaka Tribune. He said, “Savar NCP’s July march came under the attack, leaving at least three people injured. They have been taken to Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately.”