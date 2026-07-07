3 injured in bomb blast at student rally in Bangladesh, MP Nahid Islam was on stage

At least 3 people were injured in a bomb explosion at a student-led NCP rally in Savar near Dhaka in Bangladesh on Monday night. NCP convener and Dhaka-11 MP Nahid Islam was present at the site when the explosion occurred. Islam was one of the key faces of the July 2024 revolt, which eventually led to the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina.
Arifur Rahman Tuhin, joint chief coordinator of NCP, confirmed the incident, says Dhaka Tribune. He said, “Savar NCP’s July march came under the attack, leaving at least three people injured. They have been taken to Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately.”
#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: A reported bomb explosion occurred in Savar, near Dhaka, during a rally organised by the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), injuring at least three people.
The explosion occurred around 9:45 pm at the Eidgah Ground near Savar Thana Stand, where the party was holding its rally following a march. NCP central member Yassir Arafat told Dhaka Tribune that the blast took place while Dhaka District NCP Convener Engineer Nabila Tasnid was addressing the gathering.
NCP convener and Opposition chief whip Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, MP, and Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam, along with other central leaders, were on the stage at the time of the explosion.
NCP rally was held to mark second anniversary of ‘July Movement’
NCP launched its ‘July March’ on Monday as part of a month-long programme marking the second anniversary of the July Movement.
A mass student-led uprising in Bangladeshin 2024 toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina. The movement began as a peaceful protest by University students against a controversial quota system aiming to provide 56% reservation in government jobs to specific groups, also including families of freedom fighters of the 1971 war.
However, the protests expanded after the government used ammunition on protestors and blocked the internet and gave shoot at sight orders, says a report by BBC Eye. It left around 1,000 dead and over 20,000 injured. Protestors marched to Dhaka and violated curfews imposed by the government. It forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country.
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