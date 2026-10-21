Bangladeshi couple executed in Saudi Arabia were in detention since Aug 2023: Report

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Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals over an alleged act inside a Mecca mosque, while consulate records show earlier charges of cybercrime and adultery.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 06:33 PM IST First published on: Oct 21, 2026 at 06:26 PM IST
bangladeshi nationals executed in Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals over an alleged act in a Mecca mosque. (AI-generated image)

Days after Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals after charging the couple with an “immoral act” carried out inside a mosque in Mecca, reports quoting documents from the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah show that the duo had been held in detention since August 2023 with separate allegations, including cybercrime and adultery.

Bangladesh consulate memo reveals separate allegations

The confidential memo, sent to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment on October 18, identifies the two nationals as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Sweety Akhtar. As per a prisoner’s list received by the Bangladeshi Consulate in Jeddah last month, Nazrul was detained on August 1, 2023 under Saudi Arabia’s law with charges of cybercrime. However, Sweety was detained on August 2 on allegations of adultery, The Daily Star reported.

The memo stated that Nazrul and Sweety used to work as cleaners for Al Majal Company in Saudi Arabia. It added that Nazrul, after being detained, was held at Jeddah Correctional Facility and Sweety at Jeddah Women’s Prison. But none of the entries in the memo mentioned a death sentence, but the Saudi authorities announced on October 14 that the duo had been executed.

Families unaware of executions, Bangladesh seeks details

The families have said that they were completely unaware of any impending executions, as the Bangladesh government has now sought the details of the proceedings, court judgements, and a clarification on whether the pair received an opportunity to defend themselves.

Nazrul’s family disputes allegations

Nazrul Islam, who belonged to Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh, travelled to Saudi Arabia in November 2022. According to his family, he was detained several months after reaching Saudi Arabia and remained in jail for more than three years. Nazrul’s mother, Rahima Begum, told Dhaka Tribune that he used to occasionally call from prison, and that their last phone call took place on October 11, three days before his execution.

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Nazrul’s family has disputed the allegations levelled by the Saudi authorities and has demanded that his body be returned to Bangladesh.

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Sweety Akhtar’s family in shock

Meanwhile, Sweety Akhtar, who was from Mirzapur in Bangladesh’s Tangail, travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment after borrowing Taka 1.5 lakh. Her father, Fazal Mia, told the local media that she called them one day and said that she was jailed over a dispute at her workplace.

Fazal said that Sweety recently talked about the possibility of returning to Bangladesh within months and that the family is in complete shock after the reports of her execution, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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