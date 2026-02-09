Bangladesh Election 2026: 5 things to know before voting in Bangladesh polls

Several young people who helped oust Hasina’s government have reportedly said the upcoming elections will be Bangladesh’s first competitive election since 2009. (AI Generated image)

Bangladesh is set to hold its first national election on February 12 since the ouster of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 and the country’s opposition which have had little presence on the streets during elections due to boycotting polls or being sidelined by mass arrests of senior leaders.

The mass student-led uprising in Bangladesh against the ruling political party Awami League in 2024 led to Hasina fleeing the country and Awami League getting banned over its alleged role in suppressing the protests.

Several young people who helped oust Hasina’s government have reportedly said the upcoming elections will be Bangladesh’s first competitive election since 2009, when she began her 15-year-rule.

Alongside general elections, people will also be voting for the July National Charter referendum. (Image Source: AP)

Bangladesh’s main political parties and prospects

Bangladesh’s politics has long been revolving around two major political parties namely Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League. After democracy returned to the country in 1991, the power corridors of Dhaka have been dominated by the two arch rivals.

BNP’s fortunes changed in 2024 with the ouster of Awami League following the student-led uprising and Sheikh Hasina fleeing Dhaka to India. The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus subsequently banned the Awami League from engaging in political activity.

Story continues below this ad

The political vacuum has been filled by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which has emerged as the main opponent to BNP though it had contested elections in alliance with the BNP in the past. Other political parties include National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by student leaders who led the uprising, Jatiya Party, a former Awami League ally.

Top issues in Bangladesh polls

All political parties have projected themselves as pro-reform and promised to restore democracy and work towards political reform. Voters have raised concerns over economic pressures to which both BNP and Jamaat have vowed to address through employment generation and economic opportunities.

Also Read Bangladesh Election 2026: How voting works in Bangladesh

Among the major doles and issues being targeted by the political parties ahead of Bangladesh elections includes BNP’s campaign on social protections, where the party has proposed a “Family Card” programme which would provide cash assistance to poor households. Meanwhile, Jamaat has vowed a crackdown on extortion which has witnessed a sudden rise in the country in recent past.

July National Charter and new reforms

For the upcoming Bangladesh elections, voters are also being asked whether they support the “July National Charter 2025,” which is a draft of reforms packaged in the aftermath of political uprising and has been acknowledged and agreed upon by most parties last year.

Story continues below this ad

Among the changes proposed in the reform package include a term limit for the prime ministers, introducing bicameral legislature, providing stronger judicial independence, increasing powers for bodies involved in election oversight among others. The constitutional and institutional changes are reportedly aimed at rebalancing governance.

When will Bangladesh election results be announced

Bangladesh is set to cast its vote on February 12 in the 13th National Parliament election and the results are likely to be announced by the afternoon of Friday, February 13, the day after voting, country’s Election Commissioner Md Anawarul Islam Sarkar said on Monday.

Election Commissioner Islam said though the parliamentary election and referendum are being conducted on the same day, the usage of automation systems and several digital devices will make it possible to prepare results in a short span of time.

Security arrangements for Bangladesh elections

In order to keep the law and order situation under control during the elections, Bangladesh’s Election Commissioner Islam Sarkar said that about 11 lakh to 12 lakh personnel from all the forces will be deployed across the country and perform their duties along with Returning Officers.

Story continues below this ad

Multiple monitoring teams have been delegated to work in each constituency to ensure security during the polls. CCTV cameras have been installed at the polling stations with electricity connections, the elections commissioner added.