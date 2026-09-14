‘Fascination with India must end’: Bangladesh minister sparks row

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said that Bangladesh has to move beyond the fascination with India — a remark that has now sparked a debate.

“Breakfast in India, lunch in India, dinner in India then when will you eat your own food?” Daily Star quoted Kobir as saying. “We have to move beyond this fascination with India. India is just another country, and Bangladesh wants good bilateral relations with it.”

Dhaka wants to reset ties

However, he clarified that Dhaka wants to reset its relationship with Delhi following what he called 15 years of uneasy ties under the previous government, according to The Daily Star.

“We want to move towards a new relationship, and that should be pursued through bilateral discussions, not through a multilateral forum,” Humaiun told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Daily Star reported.

‘That was said only in the case of India’

Humaiun said his comments were aimed specifically at India and the need to build ties through direct engagement rather than at multilateral forums in general.

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“What I said was mainly applicable to India. We want to build a good working bilateral relationship with India,” he told The Daily Star.

He said Bangladesh’s first step with any country it seeks closer ties with should be a direct bilateral visit, not a meeting on the sidelines of a global event. “That was said only in the case of India. I never said that whenever we attend a multilateral event, we will not meet anyone,” he said.

‘The agreements are being examined’

Asked about recent incidents along the Bangladesh-India border, Humaiun said the government would address such matters through diplomatic channels. He said Bangladesh would raise its concerns with India at every appropriate level, while following international law, border protocols and existing agreements between the two countries.

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On the reported review of 101 memorandums of understanding, he said the agreements were being examined as part of the parliamentary process, The Daily Star reported.

PM’s UN Visit

The state minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave for New York on September 21 and remain there until September 26 for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Rahman is scheduled to address the assembly, where he will present Bangladesh’s vision and speak about the country’s democratic transition and plans for the future. “He will share his thoughts and vision for the future of Bangladesh with world leaders,” Humaiun said.

The prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the assembly.

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Also read No Dhaka representation at BRICS Summit as Bangladesh rules out Rahman’s visit

Asked whether the UN Refugee Convention would come up during the visit, Humaiun said Bangladesh would hold a side event focused on the Rohingya crisis.

On the possibility of a meeting between Rahman and US President Donald Trump, the state minister said such meetings are usually decided at the last moment during major international conferences. “The primary focus of the prime minister’s visit is to address the UN General Assembly,” he said, adding that details of side meetings would be known in due course.