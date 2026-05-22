Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: Suspected cases claim over 400 lives

Bangladesh is facing a worsening measles outbreak, with more than 488 deaths and over 59,000 suspected infections reported across 58 districts. (File Photo)

A measles outbreak in Bangladesh has killed over 488 people. In the past 24 hrs, more than seven children have died as the situation continues to worsen, says a report by the Dhaka Tribune. The report suggests that as per information provided by the Directorate General of Health, of the latest deaths, four deaths were classified as suspected measles-related fatalities while three deaths were confirmed by the laboratory.

Highest deaths in Chittagong, more than 50,000 suspected infections

According to Dhaka Tribune, Chittagong recorded the highest number of deaths among the affected areas as of21 May.

Since 15 March, the country has reported 405 suspected measles deaths, including 83 confirmed deaths. During the same period, 1,423 new suspected cases were recorded, taking the total number of suspected infections to 59,279.