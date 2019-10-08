Bangladesh: Man shaved wife’s head after finding hair in food, arrested

Toggle Menu
Bablu Mondal, 35, found a human hair on the rice and milk breakfast his wife had prepared for him. Angered, he took a blade and forcibly shaved the head of his 23-year-old wife.

(Representational Image)

A Bangladeshi man who forcibly shaved his wife’s head after finding a hair in his breakfast has been arrested, reported AFP.

Following a raid in his village in the northwestern district of Joypurhat, Mondal was arrested and charged with “voluntarily causing grievous hurt”, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and also for “outraging the modesty” of his 23-year-old wife.

The incident invited outrage from rights activists against assault on women in the country. In April this year, angry protests erupted in Bangladesh after a teen girl was burned alive at her school for filing a sexual harassment complaint against her headmaster.

An organisation called Bangladesh Mahila Parishad had reported at least 592 cases of rape in the first six months of 2018.

(Inputs from AFP)

