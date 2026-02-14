Bangladesh Election Results 2026 live Updates: BNP to take over Dhaka reins after 20 years; Khaleda & Ziaur’s son set to continue family legacy

A supporter takes selfie with party symbol at the chairman office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a day after the national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has secured a commanding two-thirds majority in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, marking a dramatic return to power after nearly 20 years. Quoting party sources and unofficial tallies, Bangladeshi news website Daily Star reported that the BNP and its allies won at least 212 of the 299 seats contested, comfortably crossing the threshold required to form the government in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament). The Opposition bloc, 11-Party Alliance, led by Jamaat-e-Islami secured around 70 seats. The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) is yet to formally declare the final results, with announcements in two constituencies — Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 — postponed. Polling in one seat was deferred following the death of a candidate.

Tarique Rahman wins two seats, set to take oath as PM: BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and President Ziaur Rahman, is set to become the Prime Minister for the first time. According to unofficial counts cited by The Daily Star, Rahman won the Dhaka-17 and the Bogra-6 seats. Rahman formally assumed the role of BNP chairman on January 9, following the death of his mother and former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. He is expected to take the oath of office once the Election Commission formally publishes the gazette notification of results.

Story continues below this ad Modi congratulates Rahman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first global leader to spoke to Rahman and congratulate him over phone. The BNP, in turn, thanked PM Modi and expressed its willingness to work for mutual development of both nations. However, hours later, the BNP renewed its push with India to send Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh. Last year, Sheikh Hasina was awarded a death sentence by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh for “crimes against humanity” during the “students’ protests”, which led to her ouster. Live Updates Feb 14, 2026 10:47 AM IST Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised Bangladesh has entered a new political moment: One whose consequences may extend well beyond a single electoral cycle. The voters have elected the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, delivering a decisive mandate to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP and its allies have crossed the 200-seat mark in the 300-member parliament, comfortably above the 151-seat majority threshold. Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), meanwhile, is unlikely to cross 80 seats. It remains a robust showing, ensuring the party a consequential parliamentary presence. The arithmetic is unmistakable. Its implications will unfold more slowly. Read the full story here. Feb 14, 2026 10:40 AM IST Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tarique to address media at 3pm after BNP’s landslide victory BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will hold a press conference at 3 pm today in the ballroom of Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, where he’s expected to outline the party’s stance on the election result, its political roadmap, and key governance priorities after the BNP’s landslide two‑thirds majority in the 13th Parliamentary Election. A supporter with a painting of Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waits to present him near the party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Feb 14, 2026 10:24 AM IST Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Bangladesh EC publishes gazette of newly elected MPs, clearing path for swearing-in Dhaka Bangladesh’s Election Commission released a gazette for 297 of the 300 parliamentary seats late Friday, clearing the way for the swearing‑in of newly elected MPs. Signed by EC Secretariat Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, the notification follows Thursday’s polls across 299 constituencies, with two results still pending. The BNP captured 209 seats, marking its return to power after 20 years, while Jamaat‑e‑Islami took 68 seats; the Awami League was barred from contesting. Voter turnout hit 59.44 % amid a fragile security backdrop after student‑led protests toppled Sheikh Hasina’s 15‑year rule in August 2024.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd