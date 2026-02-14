Bangladesh Election Results 2026 live Updates: BNP to take over Dhaka reins after 20 years; Khaleda & Ziaur’s son set to continue family legacy

A supporter takes selfie with party symbol at the chairman office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a day after the national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has secured a commanding two-thirds majority in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, marking a dramatic return to power after nearly 20 years. Quoting party sources and unofficial tallies, Bangladeshi news website Daily Star reported that the BNP and its allies won at least 212 of the 299 seats contested, comfortably crossing the threshold required to form the government in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament). The Opposition bloc, 11-Party Alliance, led by Jamaat-e-Islami secured around 70 seats. The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) is yet to formally declare the final results, with announcements in two constituencies — Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 — postponed. Polling in one seat was deferred following the death of a candidate.
Tarique Rahman wins two seats, set to take oath as PM: BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and President Ziaur Rahman, is set to become the Prime Minister for the first time. According to unofficial counts cited by The Daily Star, Rahman won the Dhaka-17 and the Bogra-6 seats. Rahman formally assumed the role of BNP chairman on January 9, following the death of his mother and former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. He is expected to take the oath of office once the Election Commission formally publishes the gazette notification of results.
Modi congratulates Rahman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first global leader to spoke to Rahman and congratulate him over phone. The BNP, in turn, thanked PM Modi and expressed its willingness to work for mutual development of both nations. However, hours later, the BNP renewed its push with India to send Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh. Last year, Sheikh Hasina was awarded a death sentence by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh for “crimes against humanity” during the “students’ protests”, which led to her ouster.
