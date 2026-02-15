Bangladesh likely to invite PM Modi, regional leaders for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony on February 17

Bangladesh is in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s next Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, PTI reported on Saturday.
According to the PTI report, Dhaka has already informed New Delhi about its plans for the ceremony.
Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is set to take oath following his party’s return to power. The swearing-in is expected to take place in Dhaka, with leaders from across South Asia likely to be invited.
Officials indicated that invitations are being extended to several countries in the region, though there was no immediate confirmation on which leaders would attend.
There was no official word on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Dhaka for the ceremony.
The BNP has suggested that regional leaders would be part of the event, signalling the importance Dhaka attaches to its ties with neighbouring countries.
India and Bangladesh share close relations in areas such as trade, connectivity and security cooperation. Observers say the level of representation from India at the ceremony will be watched for indications about future engagement between New Delhi and the new government in Dhaka.
— with inputs from PTI