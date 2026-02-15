Bangladesh likely to invite PM Modi, regional leaders for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony on February 17

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victory of BNP’s Tarique Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh is in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s next Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, Dhaka has already informed New Delhi about its plans for the ceremony.