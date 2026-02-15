Bajaj
Bangladesh likely to invite PM Modi, regional leaders for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony on February 17

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is set to take oath following his party’s return to power.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 12:29 PM IST First published on: Feb 15, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Bangladesh ElectionBangladesh Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victory of BNP’s Tarique Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh is in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s next Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, Dhaka has already informed New Delhi about its plans for the ceremony.

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is set to take oath following his party’s return to power. The swearing-in is expected to take place in Dhaka, with leaders from across South Asia likely to be invited.

Officials indicated that invitations are being extended to several countries in the region, though there was no immediate confirmation on which leaders would attend.

Also read Will keep our interests in mind on foreign policy, says Tarique Rahman

There was no official word on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Dhaka for the ceremony.

The BNP has suggested that regional leaders would be part of the event, signalling the importance Dhaka attaches to its ties with neighbouring countries.

India and Bangladesh share close relations in areas such as trade, connectivity and security cooperation. Observers say the level of representation from India at the ceremony will be watched for indications about future engagement between New Delhi and the new government in Dhaka.

— with inputs from PTI

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

