Sheikh Hasina says she’ll return from India, Bangladesh says she’ll be arrested

Bangladesh’s law minister has said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be arrested immediately if she returns from India, a day after the former premier said she was determined to return to her country by December despite fearing for her life.

Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said 78-year-old Hasina had the right to return as a Bangladeshi citizen but insisted that “the law will take its own course and we will do nothing violating the law”.

“Despite being a death penalty convict, being a Bangladeshi citizen, if she intends to surrender showing respect to the law by returning home, perhaps she will be arrested before she could do so,” the minister told reporters. “We will exercise the authority that the law has given us.”