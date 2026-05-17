Dhaka draws a line: Bangladesh warns future ties with India depend entirely on new Ganges water treaty

Bangladesh approved a mega project to build a barrage on the Padma river. (File Photo)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stated that the trajectory of Bangladesh’s relations with India will depend on negotiating a new Ganges water-sharing agreement, and called for discussions to begin well before the existing treaty expires in December.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Dhaka wants a fresh deal that reflects the country’s needs. “We want to send a clear message to the Indian government that a new treaty must be finalised through discussions in line with the expectations of the people of Bangladesh,” he said at an event in Dhaka.