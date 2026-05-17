Dhaka draws a line: Bangladesh warns future ties with India depend entirely on new Ganges water treaty

The existing Ganges Water Sharing Treaty between India and Bangladesh was signed in 1996 and is due to end later this year.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 17, 2026 12:55 PM IST First published on: May 17, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Bangladesh-IndiaBangladesh approved a mega project to build a barrage on the Padma river. (File Photo)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stated that the trajectory of Bangladesh’s relations with India will depend on negotiating a new Ganges water-sharing agreement, and called for discussions to begin well before the existing treaty expires in December.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Dhaka wants a fresh deal that reflects the country’s needs. “We want to send a clear message to the Indian government that a new treaty must be finalised through discussions in line with the expectations of the people of Bangladesh,” he said at an event in Dhaka.

What is Ganges water treaty?

The existing Ganges Water Sharing Treaty between India and Bangladesh was signed in 1996 and is due to end later this year.

Alamgir said good relations between the two countries would depend on the renewal of the agreement.

“The opportunity to build strong ties with India will depend on the signing of the Ganges treaty,” he said.

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He added that the current pact should continue until a new agreement is reached, and suggested that future arrangements should not be limited to a fixed time period.

The remarks come amid discussions over Bangladesh’s plan to build a barrage on the Padma river.

Dhaka says the project is aimed at managing water flow and addressing concerns linked to the Farakka Barrage in India.

The Ganges, known as the Padma in Bangladesh, is a key source of water for agriculture and daily use.

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A large section of the population depends on the river system for livelihood.

Water-sharing between the two countries has remained a sensitive issue. Bangladesh has raised concerns over reduced water flow during the dry season, while India has maintained that the Farakka Barrage is needed to manage silt and support navigation.

The BNP also referred to other pending water-sharing issues, including the Teesta agreement, which has not yet been finalised.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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