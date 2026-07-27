Sheikh Hasina faces fresh crimes against humanity charges in Bangladesh tribunal

Apart from Hasina, Bangladesh’s crimes tribunal issued warrants against alleged fugitives, including the then military chief, politicians, and security officials. (Source: File)

In another setback for Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday filed formal charges against her and 40 others in a crimes against humanity case that relates to a police crackdown on a rally in 2013 in Dhaka.

ICT accepts charges against Hasina, 40 others

Several people were allegedly killed after police launched a massive operation against Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam’s protest rally in May 2013 during Hasina’s Awami League government, a PTI report stated. The charges of crimes against humanity were submitted on Monday to the registrar of the tribunal.

In a statement, ICT’s chief prosecutor Aminul Islam said, “The tribunal has taken into contingence charges against her (Hasina) and 40 others over the killings at (capital’s) Shapla Chattar during the Hefazat-e-Islam protest rally.”