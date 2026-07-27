Sheikh Hasina faces fresh crimes against humanity charges in Bangladesh tribunal

In another setback for Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday filed formal charges against her and 40 others in a crimes against humanity case that relates to a police crackdown on a rally in 2013 in Dhaka.
ICT accepts charges against Hasina, 40 others
Several people were allegedly killed after police launched a massive operation against Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam’s protest rally in May 2013 during Hasina’s Awami League government, a PTI report stated. The charges of crimes against humanity were submitted on Monday to the registrar of the tribunal.
In a statement, ICT’s chief prosecutor Aminul Islam said, “The tribunal has taken into contingence charges against her (Hasina) and 40 others over the killings at (capital’s) Shapla Chattar during the Hefazat-e-Islam protest rally.”
Apart from Hasina, Bangladesh’s crimes tribunal issued warrants against alleged fugitives, including the then military chief, politicians, and security officials. The prosecution said nine of the accused, including senior police officials, former ministers, and journalists, remain in prison awaiting trial.
Hasina already sentenced to death in separate case
The International Crimes Tribunal had sentenced Hasina, 78, to death in November last year after a trial in absentia for a superior role in launching a nationwide crackdown on student-led protests that eventually toppled her Awami League government and even forced her to flee the country. Hasina fled Dhaka in August 2024 and has been residing in New Delhi since then.
Probe alleges 58 deaths; government disputed toll
An investigation launched by the tribunal had found that 58 people were killed in the alleged police action in Dhaka and four other districts of Bangladesh on May 5, 2013. The crackdown was described as a “massacre” by a rights group named Odhikr.
The then Awami League government, led by Hasina, acknowledged the death of at least 11 people, including five police personnel, as a result of clashes.
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