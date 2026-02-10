Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh: Trader hacked to death inside his shop

The incident took place on Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection in the Upazila. (AI-generated image)

Susen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old Hindu trader, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified men inside his shop in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh in Bangladesh. Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain said the incident took place on Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection in the Upazila, news portal bdnews24.com reported.

Susen Chandra Sarkar was the owner of ‘Bhai Bhai Enterprise’ and a resident of Southkanda village, the police official said.

Hossain said the attackers hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, left him inside the shop, and closed the shutters. Sarkar’s family was searching for him, and when they opened the shutters to the shop, he was found covered in blood.