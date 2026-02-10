Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh: Trader hacked to death inside his shop

Susen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old Hindu trader, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified men inside his shop in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh in Bangladesh. Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain said the incident took place on Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection in the Upazila, news portal bdnews24.com reported.
Susen Chandra Sarkar was the owner of ‘Bhai Bhai Enterprise’ and a resident of Southkanda village, the police official said.
Hossain said the attackers hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, left him inside the shop, and closed the shutters. Sarkar’s family was searching for him, and when they opened the shutters to the shop, he was found covered in blood.
Sarkar was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“We have had a rice business for a long time. No one had any enmity with us. The criminals stole several hundred thousand taka from the store after they brutally killed my father,” Sujan Sarkar, the victim’s son, said.
He demanded that his father’s killers be identified quickly and given exemplary punishment.
Sarkar’s murder is the latest incident of violence targeting the minority community.
Major recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Date / Period
Incident
December 2025 – January 2026
Human rights groups reported a sharp spike in violence. At least 15 Hindus were killed between December 1, 2025, and mid-January 2026.
December 18, 2025
Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Hindu garment worker, was lynched by a mob in Gazipur following false blasphemy allegations. His body was reportedly hung from a tree and set on fire.
December 31, 2025
A Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was attacked in Shariatpur, doused in petrol and set on fire.
Late 2025
Other reported killings include Sarat Mani Chakraborty in Narsingdi and Samir Das in Feni.
The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.
Last month, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council alleged that as the date of the general elections draws nearer, communal violence is increasing at an alarming rate in the country. The Council said it recorded 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone.
Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on February 12 – the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in massive country protests in August 2024.
According to the 2022 census, the Hindu population in Bangladesh is approximately 13.13 million, which accounts for about 7.95 per cent of the country’s total population.
Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, minorities, often perceived as supporters of the Awami League, became targets of retaliatory attacks.
Pre-election tensions
With the 2026 general election approaching, rights groups, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, have warned of systematic attacks in rural areas aimed at intimidating minority voters.
Legal misuse
Blasphemy allegations are frequently used to trigger mob violence, often without verification or due process.
Culture of impunity
Activists say perpetrators of communal violence are rarely prosecuted, reinforcing repeat offences and fear among minority communities.
