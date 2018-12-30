Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina casts vote, asks people to exercise franchise

Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Millions of Bangladeshis will vote in the 11th Parliamentary elections on Sunday after the campaign was marred by incidents of violence and threats. Voting began at 8 am local time (7.30 am IST). Security has been stepped up across the country and over 6,00,000 officials have been appointed to help conduct the polling process smoothly.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking her third consecutive term. Hasina, who faces anti-incumbency after being in office since 2009, faces a stiff challenge from a united opposition fighting under the banner of Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) led by jailed ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jatiya Oikya Prokriya, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Nagorik Oikya have come together against Hasina’s Awami League.

High-speed mobile internet services have been suspended until midnight today, “to prevent the spread of rumours” that could trigger unrest during the elections. The government has also banned the use of vehicles on Sunday in Dhaka, except by election observers and journalists