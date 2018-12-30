Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina casts vote, asks people to exercise franchisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/bangladesh-general-election-2018-live-updates-sheikh-hasina-5515529/
Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina casts vote, asks people to exercise franchise
Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Millions of Bangladeshis will vote in the 11th Parliamentary elections after the campaign was marred by incidents of violence and threats.
Bangladesh General Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Millions of Bangladeshis will vote in the 11th Parliamentary elections on Sunday after the campaign was marred by incidents of violence and threats. Voting began at 8 am local time (7.30 am IST). Security has been stepped up across the country and over 6,00,000 officials have been appointed to help conduct the polling process smoothly.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking her third consecutive term. Hasina, who faces anti-incumbency after being in office since 2009, faces a stiff challenge from a united opposition fighting under the banner of Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) led by jailed ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jatiya Oikya Prokriya, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Nagorik Oikya have come together against Hasina’s Awami League.
High-speed mobile internet services have been suspended until midnight today, “to prevent the spread of rumours” that could trigger unrest during the elections. The government has also banned the use of vehicles on Sunday in Dhaka, except by election observers and journalists
Voting is currently underway in Bangladesh's Parliamentary Elections. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is eying a comeback. Follow LIVE UPDATES in Bangla
Voting underway in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina warns against Opposition's boycott of polls
Sheikh Hasina expressed fears that the opposition could boycott polls in the middle of voting as part of a "political trick" to evade a "humiliating defeat". "I want to caution all about the character of (main opposition) BNP...they may say in the middle (of the elections) that we are boycotting the polls," she said. "In that case (opposition boycott) I will ask our candidates and other contenders to continue polls until the voting is ended," the 71-year-old leader added.
BNP Secretary General casts vote
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir casts his vote. He said that if people are able to come out and vote, BNP will win
What works in the favor of Sheikh Hasina?
Majority opinion polls suggest that Hasina-led Awami League will head for a comfortable victory. For Hasina, the election will be a litmus test of her policies and programmes, executed during the last one decade of her uninterrupted rule. Under Hasina's leadership, the economy of Bangladesh has grown by more than 6 per cent annually, shifting from being a “least developed” country to a developing nation.
Her policies have made Bangladesh’s socio-economic indices the best among South Asian nations and her development strategy has become the model for the least developed countries. Her push for digitisation and bringing madrasa degrees at par with those of modern education has increased employment opportunities. She has also been lauded for sheltering the Rohingya refugees and for her response to a 2016 attack on a cafe in Dhaka.
But her tenure also has included allegations of mass arrests and jailing of activists and critics on false charges _ so commonplace that a term for them in Bengali, ``gayebi maamla,'' has been coined _ as well as forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
Bangladesh hopes to avoid a repeat of 2014
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking a record fourth term in Bangladesh. Hasina's Awami League and the Opposition is hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2014 elections, which saw an abysmally low voter turnout as well as post-election violence. While Hasina’s Awami League came to power in 2009 after a resounding win over Bangladesh Nationalist Party, its subsequent term in 2014 was an easy win as the faction led by Khaleda Zia announced a boycott of the elections after the house arrest of Zia.
BNP’s ally and now banned radical outfit Jamat-e-Islami’s leaders were also executed for their role in 1971 war crimes, infuriating the right-wing Islamists. This led to post-poll violence in which 22 people were killed.
Security tightened across Bangladesh, internet services suspended
Security has been heightened across the country in wake of the elections. Law enforcement agencies in major cities are checking vehicles as part of their vigil as some 6,00,000 security personnel including several thousand soldiers and paramilitary border guards were deployed across the country.
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB on Friday night arrested eight people for circulating "provocative videos and rumours" on social media relating to the parliamentary election. Video-making materials, laptops and mobile phones were seized from the detainees, officials said.
High-speed internet services stand suspended in the country till Sunday midnight
Voting underway for 299 parliamentary seats
Voting began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm at 40,183 voting centres. This time, 299 parliamentary seats are up for election. Polling was deferred in one seat after the death of a candidate. The voters largely comprise of a young population - 12.1 million are first-timers.
Sheikh Hasina casts vote
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina casts her vote at the Dhaka City College polling centre. "People will cast their vote for Awami League to ensure the win of pro-Liberation forces," she said, , reports Dhaka Tribune.
Voting begins in Bangladesh polls
Early trends and results will start coming in by Sunday night. According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are in the fray for 299 out of the 300 seats in parliament.
For Hasina, the election will be a litmus test of her policies and programmes, executed during the last one decade of her uninterrupted rule. According to the Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats. The polls will be held at 40,183 polling stations.
One of the poll planks this time in the country is the treatment of minorities, which is seen as a “sensitive issue” that is increasingly attracting attention from the diplomatic community in Dhaka.
The Opposition parties have alleged that thousands of its leaders and activists have been arrested to weaken them. Thirteen people have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between supporters of Hasina's ruling Awami League and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Security agencies have been asked to keep an extra vigil on religious minority communities during the voting on Sunday as media reports said at least three Hindu households were set on fire by miscreants between December 16 and 26, Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda said.
