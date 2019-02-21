Bangladesh fire LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 70 in Old Dhaka fire
Bangladesh fire LIVE updates: The fire initially broke out at a chemical warehouse on the ground floor of a four-storey building named Hazi Wahed Mansion behind a mosque in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area and quickly spread to nearby buildings.
Bangladesh fire LIVE Updates:At least 70 people were killed Thursday in a fire that swept a centuries-old area of Bangladesh capital Dhaka. The fire initially broke out at a chemical warehouse on the ground floor of a four-storey building named Hazi Wahed Mansion behind a mosque in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area and quickly spread to nearby buildings.
The death toll from last night jumped to 70 Thursday morning. “The number could rise further as search is continuing,” Reuters quoted Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence as saying.
Death toll rises to 70
The fire in Old Dhaka which started Wednesday night has claimed 70 lives so far. The fire ignited from a four-storey building flared up to nearby buildings in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka, which dates back to the Mughal period more than 300 years ago.
Around 50 people were rushed to a hospital, some in critical condition, Rahman said. It took more than five hours to douse the fire, however, the area was still lit early Thursday morning.
Rahman said the firefighters had to draw water from a nearby mosque to fight the blaze as they struggled to find adequate water supplies.
