Bangladesh Election 2026: Top 10 updates as polling underway for 13th parliament, reform referendum

Bangladesh Election 2026: Bangladesh began voting on Thursday, February 12, in its 13th parliamentary elections, a high-stakes contest seen as a defining moment for the country’s democracy following the 2024 mass uprising that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Polling opened at 7:30 am local time in 299 of the 300 parliamentary constituencies and will continue until 4:30 pm. The vote is being held simultaneously with a referendum on an ambitious 84-point reform package introduced by interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

More than 127 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in what Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin described as the “World’s largest vote in 2026”.

Prominent political leaders from top political parties cast their votes in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), widely seen as the forerunner in the race, voted at the Gulshan Model School and College centre in the capital’s upscale Gulshan area.

“I have exercised my constitutional right to vote. For more than a decade, the people of Bangladesh have been waiting for this day,” Rahman told reporters after emerging from the polling station.

He added that if elected, “We will lay priority to improving law and order in the country so that people feel secure.”

2. Rahman acknowledges receiving reports of disturbances overnight

“We received some unexpected reports last night, which are not desirable at all. However, we have seen that the law enforcement agencies have dealt with every situation very strictly. I believe that if people come to the polling centres in large numbers today and cast their votes, any conspiracy can be thwarted.”

Asked about the likely outcome, he said, “Voting has just begun. It would not be right to comment on the outcome just yet. But I am, Insha’Allah, very optimistic. We have full faith in the people’s verdict.”

3. Jamaat chief urges calm, calls it a turning point

Shafiqur Rahman, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, once an ally of the BNP and now its main rival in the absence of the Awami League, cast his ballot at Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College.

Emerging from the polling centre, he said his party would accept the results if the election were conducted fairly. In a midnight message on social media ahead of polling day, he urged citizens to ignore unverified claims.

“Dear countrymen, a ‘laylatul gujob’ (night of rumours) is underway, don’t pay heed to them,” he said.

After voting, he also urged the media to play a neutral role.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Shafiqur said, “It (the election) is a turning point. People demand change. They desire change. We also desire the change.”

4. Muhammad Yunus calls vote a chance to build ‘a new Bangladesh’

Interim government chief and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus cast his vote at a makeshift polling centre at a school in Gulshan, accompanied by his daughter.

“Let us celebrate the birthday (of the nation) throughout the day…we have got today the chance to create a new Bangladesh in every sphere,” Yunus told the media.

The election is expected to mark the end of the 18-month rule of Yunus’ interim administration, which assumed office following the collapse of Hasina’s 15-year regime in August 2024 amid nationwide protests.

5. A contest reshaped by Sheikh Hasina’s exit

The vote is the first since the so-called “Gen Z uprising” that forced Hasina to flee the country. She is currently living in exile in India. Her Awami League has since been disbanded and barred from contesting the election.

The contest is now largely between the BNP and an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami. The exclusion of the Awami League has led some analysts to argue that a segment of voters has been disfranchised, as they are unable to vote for candidates aligned with the former ruling party.

Yunus’ interim government disbanded the Awami League last year and prohibited it from participating in the polls.

6. Massive electorate, large field of candidates

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are in the fray.

Bangladesh’s Parliament comprises 350 seats, 300 elected directly from single-member constituencies and 50 reserved for women. Lawmakers are chosen by plurality, and Parliament serves a five-year term. Voting in one constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate.

Election Commission data showed that first-time voters account for about 3.58 per cent of the nearly 127 million registered voters. Around 5 million young voters, many of whom played a key role in the 2024 protests, are eligible to vote.

For the first time, nearly 8,00,000 expatriate Bangladeshis registered with the poll body are voting through an IT-based postal ballot system.

7. Referendum on sweeping reforms

Alongside parliamentary elections, voters are also deciding on an 84-point reform package that emerged from a national charter signed by major political parties last year.

If approved by a majority, the newly elected Parliament could form a constitutional reform council to implement changes within 180 working days of its first session. Proposed reforms include the creation of new constitutional bodies and a shift from a unicameral to a bicameral legislature, with an upper house empowered to amend the constitution by majority vote.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami signed the charter with some modifications after initially expressing dissent. The Awami League and some of its former allies were excluded from the discussions.

8. Allegations and security measures

In the run-up to polling day, Bangladesh’s mainstream media reported allegations of pre-poll vote stuffing, voter bribing, distribution of photocopied ballot papers and clashes among rival activists. Joint forces of the army and police arrested several individuals in connection with the allegations.

Both the BNP and Jamaat had urged supporters to queue at polling centres from predawn hours to prevent possible attempts at vote manipulation.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasir Uddin, after casting his vote at Dhaka’s Eskaton Garden High School centre, maintained that polling was being conducted peacefully.

“We are happy with the situation,” he said, reiterating that the election was taking place in a free, fair and peaceful environment.

9. Explosion at polling station injures three

Despite assurances of calm, an incident of violence was reported in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

According to Prothom Alo, three people were injured after an explosive was thrown at the Reshma International School polling station. Sub-Inspector Jahidul Islam, who was on duty, said voting had been proceeding peacefully until miscreants hurled cocktails from across a canal outside the school.

Two members of the Ansar paramilitary force and a 14-year-old girl, Amena Khanam, who was accompanying a voter, were injured. The explosion caused panic among voters, and the main gate of the polling station was partially damaged. Police said they had collected evidence from the scene.

10. Results expected Friday

After a slow start, voter turnout picked up in Dhaka and elsewhere by midmorning. International observers, including delegations from the European Union and the Commonwealth, are monitoring the process.

Balloting will continue through Thursday, with results expected on Friday.

The outcome is widely seen as pivotal for Bangladesh’s political trajectory, not only in determining the next government, but also in shaping constitutional reforms and restoring public trust in democratic institutions after years of political upheaval.

(With inputs from Shubhajit Roy in Dhaka and agencies)