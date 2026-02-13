Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘Send Sheikh Hasina back’: Bangladesh renews extradition push to India after Tarique Rahman-led BNP’s thumping election victory

Voting in Bangladesh took place on Thursday amid tight security as it was the first since the violent student-led uprising in July 2024 which led to the ouster of Hasina’s Awami League government.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 09:40 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 09:40 PM IST
sheikh hasina, bangladesh electionsHasina, who has been living in exile in New Delhi, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in November 2025 in her absence. (Source: File)

After securing a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday renewed its demand seeking the extradition of the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Dhaka.

Voting in Bangladesh took place on Thursday amid tight security as it was the first since the violent student-led uprising in July 2024, which led to the ouster of Hasina’s Awami League government and forced her to flee to India.

Renewing the demand to extradite Hasina, senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it,” PTI reported.

“We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh,” Ahmed added.

Ahmed emphasised that Dhaka seeks to have normal relations with all its neighbours, including New Delhi. The BNP leader added that Bangladesh needs to have friendly relations with all countries, including India, based on “mutual respect and equality.”

Story continues below this ad

Ahmed’s comments came soon after BNP secured a landslide majority in the national elections and won 212 seats in the 299 constituencies where the elections were held.

Its rival in this election, the Jamaat-e-Islami which contested with 11 parties in coalition, including student-led National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has won 77 seats, Daily Star reported.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In first reaction, Tarique Rahman thanks supporters for BNP’s landslide victory
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Yes’ won in favour of July National Charter implementation
3Tarique Rahman-led BNP ahead in Bangladesh polls with 200+ seats; Jamaat set to become main Opposition
4‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh
5Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Unredacted Epstein files identify ‘Sultan’ as Dubai DP World CEO
6Who is Tarique Rahman of BNP? 5 things about Bangladesh’s likely next prime minister

Hasina’s Awami League had been banned by the interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus from contesting elections. All activities of the Awami League had been banned by the interim government under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders was completed.

Hasina, who has been living in exile in New Delhi, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in November 2025 in her absence, for crimes against humanity linked to the violent suppression of the 2024 uprising.

Story continues below this ad

“People of the country know that this is a very inclusive election. If you like to mention the exclusion of Awami League, etc., people have rejected the mass uprising in Aug 2024,” Ahmed said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 13, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us