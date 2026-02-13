Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Who are the seven women candidates elected to Bangladesh Parliament?

A total of 85 women contested the national elections, voting for which took place on Thursday. As per latest data, seven of them have been declared winners.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 13, 2026 07:07 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 06:35 PM IST
Bangladesh ElectionA woman casts her vote at a polling station during Bangladesh's national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

In the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, seven women candidates have been elected and most of them are from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), local reports said.

According to Prothom Alo, a total of 85 women contested the national elections, voting for which took place on Thursday. As per the latest data, seven of them have been declared winners.

The BNP, which is set to form the next government in Bangladesh after securing an absolute majority in the elections, witnessed six of its women nominees win their respective seats, the Dhaka Tribune reported, citing unofficial results.

Bangladesh Election
Women queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Who are the women candidates?

The six women nominees from BNP who secured victory in the 13th national elections are:

  • Afroza Khan Rita from Manikganj-3
  • Israt Sultana Elen Bhutto from Jhalokati-2
  • Tahsina Rushdir Luna from Sylhet-2
  • Shama Obaid from Faridpur-2
  • Nayab Yusuf Kamal from Faridpur-3
  • Farzana Sharmin Putul from Natore-1.
  • The seventh woman candidate, Barrister Rumin Farhana, who had previously been expelled from the BNP, won from the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency as an independent candidate.

However, the results which have been announced are based on the unofficial tallies after the voting concluded and counting had begun across the country.

Story continues below this ad

The BNP had given tickets to 10 women candidates among the 300 constituencies in the polls.

Bangladesh election results

With BNP sweeping victory in 212 seats, it is poised to form the next government in Bangladesh, led by former Prime Minister late Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman. The Jamaat-e-Islami, leading an 11-party alliance, has won 77 seats, while eight seats have been secured by independents and others.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BNP thanks PM Modi for Tarique Rahman message
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Yes’ won in favour of July National Charter implementation
3Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app
4Tarique Rahman-led BNP ahead in Bangladesh polls with 200+ seats; Jamaat set to become main Opposition
5‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh
6Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Unredacted Epstein files identify ‘Sultan’ as Dubai DP World CEO
Also Read Referendum verdict: Bangladesh votes for ‘Yes’ on July Charter implementation. What does it mean?

Bangladesh’s national legislature comprises 350 members, out of which 300 are elected directly while the 50 seats are reserved for women.

Notably, it was the first election in Bangladesh in decades without a female leader in the leading position.

Story continues below this ad

Deposed leader Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League had been banned by the interim government to contest elections and her arch-rival Khaleda Zia passed away in December after a prolonged illness.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 13, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us