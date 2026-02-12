Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting to begin shortly after polling ends this evening

The voting began at 7:30 AM (local time) in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30 PM. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh is at a defining democratic crossroads today, Thursday, February 12, 2026, as millions head to the polls for the first national election since the 2024 “July Revolution.” This landmark vote marks the end of 18 months of interim governance led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and serves as a critical test for a nation seeking stability after the 15-year tenure of Sheikh Hasina.

For the first time in three decades, the Awami League’s “boat” symbol is absent from ballots, as the party remains suspended following the collapse of the previous administration. In its place, a reconfigured political landscape has emerged, pitting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) against a surging 11-party alliance led by the Jamaat-e-Islami and the youth-centric National Citizen Party (NCP).

Category Details Eligible voters 127.7 million (including 5 million first-time voters) Voter turnout (Noon) 32.88% reported by the Election Commission Parliamentary seats 299 contested (1 postponed due to a candidate's death) Security personnel Nearly 900,000 deployed nationwide Unique Feature Concurrent National Referendum on constitutional reforms Who are the stakeholders? Tarique Rahman (BNP): The leading contender who returned from 17 years of exile in December. He has pledged a "new path" focused on restoring the rule of law and revitalising the garments sector. Shafiqur Rahman (Jamaat-e-Islami): Leading a powerful conservative alliance. His party's rise has prompted both optimism for change and concern regarding social freedoms. The Gen Z factor: Voters aged 18–37 make up roughly 44% of the electorate, a demographic that was instrumental in the 2024 uprising. Bangladesh election numbers: The voting began at 7:30 AM (local time) in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30 PM. The Bangladesh election commission has cancelled the voting in one of the constituencies after the death of the candidate. A total of 50 political parties are contesting the polls with 1,755 candidates and 273 independents are also contesting the election.

