BNP wins Bangladesh elections 2026: What perks do lawmakers enjoy?

Bangladesh election results 2026: The notification, signed by Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued late Friday, state-run news agency BSS reported. The next step is the oath-taking ceremony, after which the lawmakers will officially assume office, according to bdnews24.

Bangladesh elections 2026,Bangladesh election results 2026
Bangladesh election results 2026: The Bangladesh Election Commission has published the official gazette of 297 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from the 13th general election, clearing the way for their swearing-in and the formal constitution of the new Jatiya Sangsad.



Parliamentary elections were held across 299 of the country’s 300 constituencies. Results from two seats were withheld.

The polls marked a significant political reset following months of instability after the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.

Bangladesh election results 2026, Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), addresses supporters at an election rally in Dhaka. (AP file)

Who won and what happens next?

  • The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a commanding victory, winning 209 out of 297 declared seats, paving the way for its return to power after nearly two decades.
  • The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, widely seen as ideologically aligned with Pakistan, won 68 seats.
  • The Awami League, led by ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls.
  • Voter turnout stood at 59.44 per cent.
  • With the gazette now published, the Speaker will administer the oath to the MPs.
  • Once sworn in, the House can elect its Speaker and Deputy Speaker, followed by government formation and cabinet induction.
What perks do Bangladesh MPs enjoy?

While political attention remains on government formation, the office of an MP in Bangladesh comes with substantial financial compensation and lifestyle privileges under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973 and subsequent amendments.
Below is a detailed breakdown of what lawmakers receive.

Monthly salary and cash allowances

As of early 2026, a Bangladeshi MP earns approximately Tk 1,72,800 per month (around ₹1,27,872 at an exchange rate of 1 Tk = ₹0.74).

Monthly pay structure

Benefit type Amount (monthly in Tk) Approx. INR equivalent
Basic salary Tk 55,000 ₹40,700
Constituency allowance Tk 12,500 ₹9,250
Transport allowance Tk 70,000 ₹51,800
Office expense allowance Tk 15,000 ₹11,100
Laundry & misc. allowance Tk 7,500 ₹5,550
Sumptuary allowance Tk 5,000 ₹3,700
Total Tk 1,72,800 ₹1,27,872

Transport allowance forms the largest component of the monthly compensation.

Duty-free luxury vehicles

One of the most debated privileges is the duty-free vehicle facility.

What it includes:

  • MPs can import one car (luxury car, jeep or microbus) every five years.
  • Exemption from customs duty, VAT and other taxes.
  • In Bangladesh, automobile taxes can exceed 300–500%, making this a high-value benefit.

Although there have been recent debates about scrapping the facility to promote a stronger “tax culture”, it remains a defining perk of parliamentary office.

Travel and daily allowances

MPs receive additional benefits linked to official travel and parliamentary attendance.

Category Benefit
Annual travel allowance Tk 1,20,000 (₹88,800)
Daily allowance (on duty/session) Tk 750 (₹555)
Class entitlement 1.5 times the fare of the highest class for rail/air/water travel

This effectively means MPs can travel in upgraded classes during official journeys.

Medical, communication and administrative support

Medical benefits

  • Free treatment at government hospitals.
  • Coverage extends to spouse and children.
  • Access to specialised healthcare support.

Communication benefits

  • Free telephone installation at:
  • Permanent residence.
  • Dhaka office.
  • Monthly bill coverage up to a prescribed ceiling.

Postal benefits for official correspondence

Higher pay for top positions

Position Monthly basic salary (Tk) Approx. INR
Speaker of the House Tk 1,12,000 ₹82,880
Leader of the Opposition Tk 1,05,000 ₹77,700
Cabinet minister Tk 1,05,000 ₹77,700
Chief Whip Tk 1,05,000 ₹77,700

If an MP holds a senior constitutional or executive role, the salary increases substantially.

(With inputs from Dhaka Tribune and agencies)

