BNP wins Bangladesh elections 2026: What perks do lawmakers enjoy?
Bangladesh election results 2026: The notification, signed by Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued late Friday, state-run news agency BSS reported. The next step is the oath-taking ceremony, after which the lawmakers will officially assume office, according to bdnews24.
Bangladesh election results 2026: The Bangladesh Election Commission has published the official gazette of 297 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from the 13th general election, clearing the way for their swearing-in and the formal constitution of the new Jatiya Sangsad.
While political attention remains on government formation, the office of an MP in Bangladesh comes with substantial financial compensation and lifestyle privileges under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973 and subsequent amendments.
Below is a detailed breakdown of what lawmakers receive.
Monthly salary and cash allowances
As of early 2026, a Bangladeshi MP earns approximately Tk 1,72,800 per month (around ₹1,27,872 at an exchange rate of 1 Tk = ₹0.74).
Monthly pay structure
Benefit type
Amount (monthly in Tk)
Approx. INR equivalent
Basic salary
Tk 55,000
₹40,700
Constituency allowance
Tk 12,500
₹9,250
Transport allowance
Tk 70,000
₹51,800
Office expense allowance
Tk 15,000
₹11,100
Laundry & misc. allowance
Tk 7,500
₹5,550
Sumptuary allowance
Tk 5,000
₹3,700
Total
Tk 1,72,800
₹1,27,872
Transport allowance forms the largest component of the monthly compensation.
Duty-free luxury vehicles
One of the most debated privileges is the duty-free vehicle facility.
What it includes:
MPs can import one car (luxury car, jeep or microbus) every five years.
Exemption from customs duty, VAT and other taxes.
In Bangladesh, automobile taxes can exceed 300–500%, making this a high-value benefit.
Although there have been recent debates about scrapping the facility to promote a stronger “tax culture”, it remains a defining perk of parliamentary office.
Travel and daily allowances
MPs receive additional benefits linked to official travel and parliamentary attendance.
Category
Benefit
Annual travel allowance
Tk 1,20,000 (₹88,800)
Daily allowance (on duty/session)
Tk 750 (₹555)
Class entitlement
1.5 times the fare of the highest class for rail/air/water travel
This effectively means MPs can travel in upgraded classes during official journeys.
Medical, communication and administrative support
Medical benefits
Free treatment at government hospitals.
Coverage extends to spouse and children.
Access to specialised healthcare support.
Communication benefits
Free telephone installation at:
Permanent residence.
Dhaka office.
Monthly bill coverage up to a prescribed ceiling.
Postal benefits for official correspondence
Higher pay for top positions
Position
Monthly basic salary (Tk)
Approx. INR
Speaker of the House
Tk 1,12,000
₹82,880
Leader of the Opposition
Tk 1,05,000
₹77,700
Cabinet minister
Tk 1,05,000
₹77,700
Chief Whip
Tk 1,05,000
₹77,700
If an MP holds a senior constitutional or executive role, the salary increases substantially.
