BNP wins Bangladesh elections 2026: What perks do lawmakers enjoy?

A supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wears a placard featuring party leaders during celebrations amid the party's lead in the general elections, in Dhaka. (PTI Photo)

Bangladesh election results 2026: The Bangladesh Election Commission has published the official gazette of 297 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from the 13th general election, clearing the way for their swearing-in and the formal constitution of the new Jatiya Sangsad.

The notification, signed by Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued late Friday, state-run news agency BSS reported. The next step is the oath-taking ceremony, after which the lawmakers will officially assume office, according to bdnews24.

Parliamentary elections were held across 299 of the country’s 300 constituencies. Results from two seats were withheld.

The polls marked a significant political reset following months of instability after the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.