Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: Bangladesh on Thursday, February 12, concluded voting for its 13th National Parliamentary Election, shifting the spotlight from polling booths to counting centres as over 127 million registered voters await the outcome of what many describe as a “political reset”.
Polling across 299 of the 300 constituencies began at 7:30 am and ended at 4:30 pm (local time), with counting beginning shortly after. Official results are likely to be declared on Friday, February 13, though early trends will start emerging late Thursday evening.
The election, first since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, is being seen as a defining moment in the country’s democratic transition.
Here is a definitive guide for voters and observers tracking live trends and final results:
Official digital platforms (most reliable source)
The Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) remains the primary and most credible source for verified data.
Official website:
Seat-wise and constituency-wise results will be uploaded in real time on the Election Commission’s official portal as returning officers complete local counts.
‘Smart Election Management BD’ App:
The government’s official mobile application provides:
The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Experts have urged citizens to rely only on official EC data to avoid misinformation.
Voters this year are monitoring two parallel exercises:
Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament)
300 directly contested seats
Majority mark: 151
The contest is primarily between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League.
Voters are simultaneously participating in a “Yes/No” referendum on an 84-point reform package known as the “July Charter”, introduced by interim chief Muhammad Yunus.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man in Bihar was allegedly abducted, drugged, and forced to marry a woman against his will in Samastipur district. A viral video of the incident has reignited discussions around Bihar’s long-standing practice of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’—a form of forced marriage in which unmarried men are allegedly kidnapped and coerced into wedlock.