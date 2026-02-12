Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app

Women queue up to cast their vote at a polling station on Thursday (AP Photo)

Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: Bangladesh on Thursday, February 12, concluded voting for its 13th National Parliamentary Election, shifting the spotlight from polling booths to counting centres as over 127 million registered voters await the outcome of what many describe as a “political reset”.

Polling across 299 of the 300 constituencies began at 7:30 am and ended at 4:30 pm (local time), with counting beginning shortly after. Official results are likely to be declared on Friday, February 13, though early trends will start emerging late Thursday evening.

The election, first since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, is being seen as a defining moment in the country’s democratic transition.