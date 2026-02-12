Bangladesh Election Results: BNP’s Tarique Rahman calls for timely results as voting concludes in Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh Election Results: Voting in the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh concluded at 4:30pm (local time) on Thursday and reports have stated that counting is underway across the country as the frontrunner Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman said that his party would accept the electoral results if the polls are held in free and fair manner.
During an interaction with the media, Rahman said, “If the election is free, if it is fair, if it is without controversy, then why would we not accept it? Of course we will accept it. All parties will accept it.”
The voting took place in the backdrop of a student-led protest which ousted the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August 2024 and an interim government took charge under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
Rahman, who cast his ballot earlier in the day, laid out conditions to accept the results in the ongoing Bangladesh elections and said, “But there is one condition here. The election must be neutral. The election must be peaceful.”
Amid reports of “irregularities” in the Bangladesh polls, Rahman said that attempts are being made to mislead voters through some “unwanted incidents,” Daily Star reported. “These kinds of things cannot be accepted. No one will accept them,” Rahman added.
The voting in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package. The voting began at 7:30am (local time) and continued till 4:30pm amid tight security measures.
Bangladesh Election Commission’s Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said that till 2pm, around 48 percent of voting was recorded nationwide, PTI reported. Over 12.77 crore voters were registered to cast their ballots at 42,779 polling stations in 299 constituencies nationwide.
Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus said the election was a moment of national joy and he was upbeat regarding the polls. “This is a day of great joy. Today is the birthday of a new Bangladesh,” Yunus told reporters.