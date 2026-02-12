Bangladesh Election Results: BNP’s Tarique Rahman calls for timely results as voting concludes in Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman waves as he comes out after casting his vote during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh Election Results: Voting in the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh concluded at 4:30pm (local time) on Thursday and reports have stated that counting is underway across the country as the frontrunner Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman said that his party would accept the electoral results if the polls are held in free and fair manner.

During an interaction with the media, Rahman said, “If the election is free, if it is fair, if it is without controversy, then why would we not accept it? Of course we will accept it. All parties will accept it.”