‘Farcical election’: Sheikh Hasina’s first reaction as Bangladesh voting ends, demands Muhammad Yunus’s resignation

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday rejected the Bangladesh parliamentary election 2026, describing it as a “well-planned” farce. She also described it as a “voter-less” and “unconstitutional” exercise conducted without the participation of her party, the Awami League.

In a statement, which was shared by the Awami League on X, soon after the voting ended at 4.30 pm local time, Hasina expressed gratitude to citizens, including women and minority communities, for what she termed their rejection of a “farcical election” held under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Awami League, whose election symbol ‘boat’ was absent from the ballot, remains suspended following the ouster of Hasina’s government during the 2024 mass protests.