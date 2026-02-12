‘Farcical election’: Sheikh Hasina’s first reaction as Bangladesh voting ends, demands Muhammad Yunus’s resignation

The vote, held across 299 constituencies, began on Thursday around 7.30 am, which was the first general election since the 2024 uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year tenure.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday rejected the Bangladesh parliamentary election 2026, describing it as a “well-planned” farce. She also described it as a “voter-less” and “unconstitutional” exercise conducted without the participation of her party, the Awami League.

In a statement, which was shared by the Awami League on X, soon after the voting ended at 4.30 pm local time, Hasina expressed gratitude to citizens, including women and minority communities, for what she termed their rejection of a “farcical election” held under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Awami League, whose election symbol ‘boat’ was absent from the ballot, remains suspended following the ouster of Hasina’s government during the 2024 mass protests.

Allegations of irregularities

The party alleged widespread irregularities, saying, “From the evening of 11 February, this farce began with seizure of polling centers, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets. By the morning of 12 February, voter turnout was negligible in most polling centers nationwide, and in many centers across the capital and other areas, there were no voters at all.”

The statement further alleged that Awami League supporters, minority communities and sympathisers faced intimidation, arrests, and harassment in the lead-up to polling. It also raised concerns over what it described as abnormal increases in voter numbers, particularly in the capital.

Awami League put forward a series of demands:

  • Cancellation of what it called an illegal and unconstitutional election
  • Resignation of Muhammad Yunus
  • Release of political prisoners, including journalists, teachers, and intellectuals
  • Withdrawal of cases filed against party members
  • Revocation of the suspension on Awami League activities
  • To hold free, fair, and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government

Bangladesh elections 2026

The vote, held across 299 constituencies, began on Thursday around 7.30 am, which was the first general election since the 2024 uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year tenure. Polling concluded at 4.30 pm with theeElection Commission reporting voter turnout nearing 47% by the afternoon, though final figures are awaited.

Who are the key candidates?

The contest has effectively narrowed to a battle between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, and an 11-party alliance spearheaded by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman, alongside the youth-driven National Citizen Party.

