Bangladesh Election 2026: BNP, Jamaat and NCP promise bullet trains, rail project in post-Awami League era

Bangladesh Election 2026: With the Bangladesh election scheduled for February 12, all three major political parties: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), have released their manifestos. The Awami League was disbanded by interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Across several poll promises, the proposals for bullet train corridors and new rail projects have been pushed by all the political parties. This underscores the focus on rail infrastructure development.

BNP Election Manifesto 2026

In its manifesto, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has promised to develop a bullet train network connecting Dhaka with major cities across the country. “Bullet train connectivity: Plans will be made to develop a high-speed rail network to connect Dhaka with major regional cities within one hour, progressively,” the statement reads.