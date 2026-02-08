Bangladesh Election 2026: BNP, Jamaat and NCP promise bullet trains, rail project in post-Awami League era

Bangladesh Election 2026: With the Bangladesh election scheduled for February 12, all three major political parties: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), have released their manifestos. The Awami League was disbanded by interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Across several poll promises, the proposals for bullet train corridors and new rail projects have been pushed by all the political parties. This underscores the focus on rail infrastructure development.
In its manifesto, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has promised to develop a bullet train network connecting Dhaka with major cities across the country. “Bullet train connectivity: Plans will be made to develop a high-speed rail network to connect Dhaka with major regional cities within one hour, progressively,” the statement reads.
The party also promised to introduce more express train services on major intercity routes. It said public–private partnerships would be encouraged in passenger and freight corridors as well as urban rail systems to improve infrastructure and service quality. The manifesto also commits to electrification and double-track construction on the Dhaka–Chittagong, Dhaka–Narayanganj, and Dhaka–Mymensingh corridors.
“Priority will be given to connecting Myanmar-based routes and the Dhaka–Kunming rail link to strengthen regional connectivity. Special concessions will be considered for students, persons with disabilities, and those above 60 years across metro and long-distance rail services,” it said.
In its manifesto for the Bangladesh election 2026, Jamaat-e-Islami promised the introduction of a high-speed train network from Dhaka. It also said that inter-city rail connectivity would be improved and that new-age trains would be introduced to reduce travel time.
“Railway Modernization: Inter-city rail connectivity will be strengthened. Modern trains will be introduced to ensure short travel time. Dhaka-centre passenger and high-speed train will be started,” the party said.
According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on February 7 promised to introduce a bullet train system connecting Dhaka and Sylhet by upgrading the country’s railway network.
In its manifesto, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has promised to establish an integrated public transport system between Dhaka and Chittagong under a single authority. The party also said it would increase freight train services to reduce the burden of trucks on the roads.
