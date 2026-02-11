Bangladesh Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting tomorrow, 18-months after 2024 student uprising; BNP’s Rahman seen as frontrunner

Bangladesh Election 2026 Voting Live: Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), attends an election rally ahead of national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Bangladesh is all set to hold its crucial parliamentary elections Thursday, February 12, 2026, about 18 months after a student-led uprising toppled the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration which was being spearheaded by the Awami League and an interim government took charge under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The 13th Parliamentary elections are being held in the country simultaneously along with a referendum on the 84-point reform package. Hasina’s Awami League has been banned from the polls and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appears to be the frontrunner.

BNP frontrunner in Bangladesh polls: The Bangladesh elections are centered around two political parties, namely BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami. But the 60-year-old son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, who returned to Dhaka after 17 years of self-imposed exile, is widely seen as the front-runner in Thursday’s poll. Rahman has promised job creation, maintaining law and order and an enhanced level of freedom of speech.

Story continues below this ad Bangladesh election numbers: The voting is scheduled to begin at 7:30am (local time) in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30pm. The Bangladesh election commission has cancelled the voting in one of the constituencies after the death of the candidate. A total of 50 political parties are contesting the polls with 1,755 candidates and 273 independents are also contesting the election. Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin confirmed the deployment of nearly 900,000 law enforcement personnel to ensure security during the polls. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 07:16 PM IST Bangladesh Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Bangladesh polling to begin at 7:30am tomorrow at 299 parliamentary constituencies Bangladesh is all set to vote in its 13th parliamentary elections tomorrow at 7:30am (local time) across 299 parliamentary constituencies. The voting is scheduled to continue till 4:30pm. According to Bangladesh's election commission, voting has been cancelled at one of the constituencies after the death of a candidate, PTI reported.

