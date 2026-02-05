Bangladesh Parliamentary election 2026: What is July National Charter?

The dual-polling day is positioned by the interim government as a “watershed moment” to transition from the period of mass uprising to a “Second Republic” governed by institutional accountability.
July National Charter: A blueprint for reform
The July National Charter is a comprehensive framework designed to dismantle the “autocratic structures” of the past. It is not an immediate constitutional amendment but a political covenant signed by over 25 political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Key reform pillars:
Executive limits: A proposed 10-year (two-term) cap on the Prime Minister’s tenure.
Legislative restructuring: Introduction of a bicameral Parliament with a 100-member Upper House.
Judicial and electoral independence: Restoring the neutral Caretaker Government system and empowering the Election Commission.
Fundamental rights: Strengthening protections for citizens and granting legal recognition to the “July Fighters” of the 2024 uprising.
Voters will be issued two ballots: A white ballot for their local MP and a pink ballot for the referendum. The referendum presents a single, bundled question covering four major reform areas.
The referendum question: “Do you approve of the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025, and the following proposals for constitutional reform as recorded in the July National Charter?”
If a voter chooses “Yes”, they consent to the entire package. Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumdar confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that there is no option to selectively approve parts of the charter.
While the government cites “maximum voter participation” and “cost-efficiency” as reasons for the concurrent vote, the strategy has faced significant scrutiny.
Comparative Table: Current constitution vs. proposed July National Charter
Feature
Current constitution (pre-2026)
Proposed July National Charter (2026)
Parliament structure
Unicameral: One house (Jatiya Sangsad) with 350 seats (300 general, 50 reserved for women)
Bicameral: Introduces a 100-member Upper House to review legislation and constitutional changes
Executive power
Unrestricted terms: No limit on how many terms a Prime Minister can serve
Term limits: Strict 10-year maximum (two-term cap) for any individual serving as PM
National identity
Article 6(2): Citizens defined as “Bangalees” (ethnic definition)
Civic identity: Replaces “Bangalee” with “Bangladeshi” to include all ethnic and linguistic minorities
Legislative freedom
Article 70 (Anti-Defection): MPs lose their seat if they vote against their party on any bill
Voting reform: MPs allowed to vote against party lines, except on money bills or no-confidence motions
Elections
Party-led government oversees polls (caretaker system abolished in 2011)
Caretaker government: Restores a neutral interim body to oversee every general election
Judiciary
Executive holds significant influence over Supreme Court judge appointments
Judicial commission: Independent Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) led by the Chief Justice
Women’s representation
50 seats reserved via indirect election (party selection)
Candidate quotas: Parties must follow quotas to reach 100 women’s seats (out of 400 total) over time
Opposition role
Limited formal role; Deputy Speaker usually from the ruling party
Structured oversight: Deputy Speaker and key committee chairs must be from the opposition
What happens next?
If “Yes” passes: The newly elected Parliament will act as a Constituent Assembly for its first 180 days to formalise the Charter into constitutional law.
If “No” wins: The incoming government will not be legally or morally bound by the Charter, potentially leading to a return to the previous constitutional framework.
As of early February, opinion polls by Innovision Consulting suggest roughly 59.5% support for the “Yes” vote, though a high number of “Undecided” voters (22%) suggests that the final outcome remains sensitive to last-minute campaigning.
