Bangladesh Parliamentary election 2026: What is July National Charter?

Voters will be issued two ballots: a white ballot for their local MP and a pink ballot for the referendum. (AI-generated image)

In a move set to redefine the nation’s democratic architecture, Bangladesh will hold its 13th Parliamentary Election on February 12, 2026, alongside a nationwide referendum on the July National Charter. The decision, announced by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, marks the first general election since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.

The dual-polling day is positioned by the interim government as a “watershed moment” to transition from the period of mass uprising to a “Second Republic” governed by institutional accountability.

July National Charter: A blueprint for reform

The July National Charter is a comprehensive framework designed to dismantle the “autocratic structures” of the past. It is not an immediate constitutional amendment but a political covenant signed by over 25 political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.