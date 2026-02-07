Bajaj
Bangladesh election 2026: Jamaat chief invites Tarique Rahman to public debate after BNP releases manifesto

Referring to the period following the July movement, the Jamaat ameer said political leaders had a responsibility to set a new tone in national politics, especially for younger citizens.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 7, 2026 02:18 PM IST First published on: Feb 7, 2026 at 01:57 PM IST
Bangladesh electionsBangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to take part in an open, public debate. (File Photo)

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to take part in a public debate on their parties’ respective election manifestos, saying only a fair process backed by public trust can give legitimacy to any election outcome, Dhaka Tribune reported. The BNP released its manifesto on Friday.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday night, Shafiqur said the proposed discussion would allow both parties to present their plans directly to the people and encourage transparency and accountability in politics.

“Legitimacy can only be established through a free and fair election,” he wrote. “Without justice and public trust, no outcome can earn the people’s confidence.”

Call for new political culture

Referring to the period following the July 2025 unrest in Bangladesh, the Jamaat ameer said political leaders had a responsibility to set a new tone in national politics, especially for younger citizens.

“After the July uprising, it is our responsibility to prove to the younger generation that politics can be courteous and non-confrontational,” he said. “Let us face the scrutiny of the media and the people.”

Also read Who is contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026? Full party list and alliances

Shafiqur added that political parties should work towards a system of governance that is open to criticism and rooted in accountability and transparency.

Pointing to BNP’s recently outlined reform agenda, he said: “Since you have presented your plan, I am inviting you to a direct discussion on an open platform. There, we will present our respective manifestos to the nation and allow the people to decide.”

He further urged all political forces to respect public opinion. “Let us begin a new chapter for Bangladesh, where we all commit to respecting the will of the people,” he wrote.

There was no immediate response from the BNP to the proposal.

Jamaat manifesto: 26-point agenda

The Jamaat-e-Islami unveiled its 41-point manifesto, setting out 26 priority areas focused on dismantling what it describes as a “fascist system” and building a just, secure and welfare-oriented Bangladesh.

Launching the manifesto at an event in Dhaka’s Banani area, Shafiqur Rahman said the party was committed to leaving behind old political practices and governing through merit, ethics and accountability. Among its key promises are state and electoral system reforms, bringing in changes to make electoral and governance participation safe and dignified for women, delivering justice in cases of extra-judicial killings, and prioritising youth leadership.

Also read Bangladesh Election 2026: How people living outside nation can cast vote in first polls after Hasina’s ouster

The manifesto prioritises youth empowerment, women’s safety and participation, fair elections under proportional representation, banking and financial sector reforms, job creation, agricultural modernisation, universal healthcare, education reform, affordable housing and the establishment of a transparent welfare state.

“This manifesto hands the right of accountability to the people — day by day, year by year,” Shafiqur Rahman said.

What BNP manifesto said

The BNP has said that if elected, it would prioritise restoring the rule of law, ensuring accountability in government and implementing political and institutional reforms, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The BNP manifesto promised to bring in a limit of 10 years to the PM’s tenure and guarantee recruitment based on merit only. It also promised to control inflation on one hand and introduce a financial support system for poor families.

Elections in Bangladesh are scheduled to take place on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

