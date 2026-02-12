Bangladesh election 2026 results: What happened in 2024 elections, and a look back at voter turnout of last 5 polls

Then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shows her ballot paper as she casts her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Bangladesh election results 2026: Bangladesh on Thursday held its first election since the 2024 mass protests toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government. The balloting was mostly peaceful in a vote seen as a critical test of the country’s democracy after years of political turmoil. After a slow start, crowds converged on polling stations in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere later in the day. By 2 pm, over 47 per cent of voters had cast their ballots, the Election Commission said.

Polls closed at 4:30 pm and the counting started right away, with the results expected on Friday. At one Dhaka polling station, poll officials manually counted the black-and-white paper ballots and checked each for validity before tabulating the results.