Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Who won, who lost and what happens next

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Bangladesh’s opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide parliamentary election on Friday, returning to power after nearly two decades and positioning party leader Tarique Rahman to become prime minister as the country emerges from months of unrest and economic disruption.

Rahman, 60, the son of former premier Khaleda Zia and assassinated former President Ziaur Rahman, now stands on the cusp of leading a country still recovering from the political shockwaves of 2024.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been in charge since the collapse of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024.

The official count in a vote viewed as the South Asian nation’s first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 out of 299 seats, the Election Commission said.

“A strong majority gives the BNP the parliamentary strength to pass reforms efficiently and avoid legislative paralysis. That alone can create short-term political stability,” said Selim Raihan, an economics professor at the University of Dhaka.

Rahman did not comment after trends in favour of his party became clear. He smiled and waved from his vehicle to journalists gathered outside his house in Dhaka as he left for a mosque.

The BNP asked supporters to exercise restraint.

“Despite winning … by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised,” the party said.

Story continues below this ad

The Jamaat-e-Islami conceded defeat late on Thursday once trends became clear but said on Friday it was “not satisfied” with the process.

The party won a record 68 seats in its first election since a 2013 ban on it was lifted after Hasina’s ouster — a significant showing but not enough to challenge the BNP.

The National Citizen Party, led by youth activists who helped topple Hasina, won just six of the 30 seats it contested, highlighting the difficulty of converting street momentum into electoral success.

Hasina’s Awami League, which ruled for 15 years, was barred from contesting this time. In 2008, it secured 230 seats.

Voter turnouts

2026: 60%

2024: 42%

Story continues below this ad

This sharp rise signals renewed public engagement after months of unrest.

Key winners

BNP and allies: The biggest winner of the election. With 212 out of 299 seats, the BNP has crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to return to power after nearly two decades.

Tarique Rahman: The BNP chief is poised to become prime minister, marking a dramatic political comeback for both him and the party.

Candidate Party Constituency Significance Tarique Rahman BNP Bogra-6 & Dhaka-17 Returned from 17-year exile; set to be the next Prime Minister. Won Bogra-6 with 216,284 votes. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir BNP Thakurgaon-1 Veteran leader and BNP Secretary General; secured a massive home-turf win. Shafiqur Rahman Jamaat Dhaka-15 Leader of the 11-party alliance; will lead the opposition in Parliament. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy BNP Dhaka-3 Senior Hindu leader in BNP; won a high-stakes battle against Jamaat’s Md. Shahinur Islam. Nahid Islam NCP Dhaka-? A primary figure of the 2024 student uprising; successfully transitioned to legislative politics. Mirza Abbas BNP Dhaka-8 Solidified BNP’s grip on the capital with a decisive win in this central seat. Rumeen Farhana Independent Brahmanbaria-2 A prominent vocal critic; won as an independent, showcasing the rise of individual voter trust.

Key losers

Jamaat-e-Islami and allies: Despite winning a record 68 seats individually, the Jamaat-led bloc fell well short of challenging the BNP majority and conceded defeat, while expressing dissatisfaction with the process.

Story continues below this ad

National Citizen Party: The youth activist-led party that played a key role in toppling Sheikh Hasina struggled to convert protest momentum into electoral success.

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (did not contest): Barred from the election, the party that once dominated parliament, securing 230 seats in 2008, remained absent from the ballot.

Women leaders: Notable wins

Afroza Khanam Rita (Manikganj-3)

Tahsina Rushdir Luna (Sylhet-2)

Shama Obaid Islam (Faridpur-2)

Nayab Yusuf Ahmed (Faridpur-3)

Israt Sultana Elen Bhutto (Jhalakati-2)

Farzana Sharmin (Natore-1)

Rumeen Farhana (Brahmanbaria-2): Won as an independent candidate.

Referendum results: Constitutional reset

Alongside parliamentary polls, voters also decided on constitutional reforms.

Proposed changes include:

Two-term limit for prime ministers

Stronger judicial independence

Enhanced women’s representation

What voters want: Stability first

“If the factories run regularly and we get our wages on time, that’s what matters to us. I just want … stability so more orders come to Bangladesh and we can survive,” said Josna Begum, a 28-year-old garment worker and mother of two.

Story continues below this ad

Bangladesh remains the world’s second-largest apparel exporter. Months of unrest had disrupted the garment sector — a backbone of the economy.

What’s next? Immediate challenges for the new government

Political stability

Managing strong majority responsibly

Economy reviving investor confidence

Garment industry restoring export momentum

Diplomacy balancing India, China, US

Legal extradition push for Hasina

Geopolitical balancing act

BNP discusses forming ‘national government’ with allies: Report

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Friday said it had begun internal discussions on forming a “national government” in consultation with its allies, a day after the party secured a single majority in the general election, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Members of the party’s Standing Committee congratulated BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on the victory. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with other senior leaders, presented flowers to Rahman at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Friday evening.

After the meeting, Standing Committee member and newly elected MP from Chattogram-11, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, told reporters that the talks focused on implementing the party’s 31-point programme and coordinating with allies who had partnered with the BNP during the simultaneous anti-government movement, it reported.

The BNP’s emphatic victory marks a decisive political reset. With 212 seats, the party holds a comfortable majority, giving Rahman legislative space to implement reforms. Voters want wages paid on time. Investors want predictability. International partners want clarity. And a politically exhausted nation wants calm.

Story continues below this ad

PM Modi dials Rahman

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and US ambassador Brent T. Christensen were among the first to congratulate Rahman.

India, China and the US are vying for influence in Bangladesh.

“It is an opportunity for Bangladesh … it has these major powers around it that are vying for influence. It’s also a challenge. How do you manage those relationships?” said Thomas Kean of the International Crisis Group.

Salahuddin Ahmed of the BNP said the party would formally ask India to extradite Hasina.

Story continues below this ad

“We will ask the Indian government to send her back to face trial,” he told reporters.

Hasina has previously rejected the accusations as politically motivated. Previous extradition requests have gone unheeded.