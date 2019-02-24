Dubai-bound Bangladesh plane makes emergency landing after hijack attempt

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route Dubai from Dhaka in Bangladesh made an emergency landing on Sunday at Chittagong after what appeared to be an attempted hijacking, an official from the airline said. All 142 people on board have been safely evacuated and police have surrounded the aircraft. The man suspected to be behind the attempt has also been detained.

Biman BG 147 made an emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram after a gunman allegedly tried to take over the cockpit, Reuters reported.

The airline’s general manager Shakil Miraj told Reuters that the police and Army are still surrounding the aircraft. “There were 142 passengers and all of them have come out from the aircraft safely,” he said.

(More details awaited)