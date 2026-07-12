Bangladesh busts alleged extremist network masquerading as ‘martial arts group’

Bangladesh 'extremist network' case sees seven accused arrested as investigators probe alleged militant recruitment, martial arts training activities and claims of plans to establish a caliphate.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 12, 2026 09:04 PM IST
bangladesh policeBangladeshi investigators argued in court that the accused were carrying out militant activities under the cover of religious programmes and martial arts. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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Bangladesh authorities have arrested seven people accused of operating an alleged extremist network in the guise of martial arts training in the capital’s Jatrabari area, and the Dhaka court sent the accused to three days’ remand.

Investigation launched into covert training network

The order was passed by Dhaka’s Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam on the police’s seven-day remand plea, a Bangladeshi news outlet reported.

The authorities said they need to identify and catch absconding suspects of the alleged militant network and determine the aim of the “Fatah Combat System”.

Identification of the primary suspects and instructor

The accused of an alleged militant network, working under the guise of a martial arts organisation, include: martial arts instructor Shah Amanat Sabir, Md Junaid, Ataullah Shah, Md Abidur Rahman, Hossain Tanim, and Tahsin Islam alias Sultan Musanna, the Daily Star reported.

Prosecution details ideological motives and recruitment

Bangladeshi investigators argued in court that the accused were carrying out militant activities under the cover of religious programmes and martial arts.

The authorities added that the accused were also recruiting members for the organisation in order to “establish a caliphate”.

Defence attorney challenges extremist allegations

However, in defence of the accused, their lawyer said they didn’t have any militant links and were only teaching martial arts.

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Legal proceedings and statutory charges filed by police

The case was filed on July 11 by Inspector AB Siddiq of Jatrabari Police Station and named 16 people, and several other unidentified people.

Police alleged the accused were arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, stating that they were allegedly involved in training that had links to extremist activities.

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