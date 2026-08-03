Bangladesh warns India over Sheikh Hasina’s planned August 5 address

Bangladesh Monday said it has sought India’s clarification over exiled prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned virtual address from New Delhi on August 5, warning that political activities by her from Indian soil could affect bilateral ties, news agency PTI reported.
Addressing a media briefing, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Dhaka wanted New Delhi to make its position clear on Hasina’s reported participation in a private event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi on Wednesday.
According to media reports, Hasina, 78, is expected to join the event virtually on August 5. Her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Bangladesh Human Rights Watch general secretary Mahammad Ali Siddique are also expected to participate.
“Bangladesh wants India to make its position clear on the matter,” Shama said, adding that Dhaka did not want the issue to undermine bilateral relations.
She said political activities by “fugitives from India who seek to create instability in Bangladesh” could negatively affect ties, reiterating Dhaka’s long-held position that “fugitives or convicted individuals” should not use Indian territory for political activities aimed at destabilising Bangladesh.
“We want relations with India to improve. I believe India also wants that,” she said.
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Bangladesh warns against political activity from Indian soil
Separately, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir said Hasina’s planned public appearance from Indian soil could undermine the “positive momentum” in bilateral ties.
Kabir made the remarks during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka on Monday, according to Bangladesh’s state-run BSS news agency.
The Indian High Commission later said on X that the meeting reviewed various aspects of India-Bangladesh relations and focused on expanding “people-centric cooperation” based on mutual interest and benefit.
It added that Trivedi reiterated India’s intention to work positively with the Bangladesh government to advance the developmental aspirations of both countries.
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Security tightened ahead of August 5
Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said security and law enforcement agencies had been placed on high alert ahead of August 5.
“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the country ahead of August 5,” he told reporters.
August 5 marks two years since Hasina’s government was toppled after violent student-led protests in 2024, forcing her to flee to India.
Why Hasina remains a flashpoint
Hasina has been living in India since August 2024 after her Awami League government was overthrown following weeks of protests.
Dhaka has since sought Hasina’s extradition from India, while New Delhi has acknowledged receiving the request and said it remains under legal consideration.
The latest diplomatic exchange comes days after Bangladesh’s law minister said Hasina would likely be arrested immediately if she returned to the country, even though she retains the right to return as a Bangladeshi citizen.
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Hasina, however, has repeatedly said she intends to return to Bangladesh, most recently saying she hoped to do so by the end of this year despite concerns about her safety.
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