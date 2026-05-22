Rights group flags surge in child abuse, rape, and killings in Bangladesh

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The recent killing of seven-year-old in Pallabi has reignited concerns over child safety in Bangladesh. A fresh report by human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra has warned of a deepening crisis in Bangladesh’s child protection system, with rising cases of rape, abuse and murder.
Dhaka Tribune quoted ASK as stating that the growing number of incidents involving child rape, abuse and murder reflects not isolated acts of violence but a broader failure of state protection mechanisms and social accountability.
According to data compiled by the organisation, at least 118 children were raped between January and May 20, 2026, while 46 survived attempted rape during the same period. ASK also reported that at least 17 children were killed following rape or attempted rape incidents.
The human rights body pointed out that Bangladesh’s constitutional framework guarantees children the rights to life, dignity and security under Articles 28 and 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh. It also pointed to the National Children Policy 2011, which commits the state to ensuring the protection and overall well-being of children without discrimination.
ASK noted that Bangladesh, as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, is legally obligated to prevent all forms of violence, sexual abuse and exploitation against minors.
Despite these legal safeguards, the organisation said weak investigations and lengthy judicial procedures continue to delay justice for victims and their families, further weakening public confidence in the legal system.
ASK demanded swift trials in all cases involving child abuse and murder, alongside independent and transparent investigations free from political or social influence, according to the Dhaka Tribune reports.
The organisation also urged authorities to strengthen child safety measures in schools, homes and digital spaces, while ensuring stricter enforcement and regular monitoring of existing child protection laws.
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