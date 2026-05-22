Rights group flags surge in child abuse, rape, and killings in Bangladesh

The rights body pointed out that Bangladesh’s constitutional framework guarantees children the rights to life, dignity and security under Articles 28 and 32. (Source: File)

The recent killing of seven-year-old in Pallabi has reignited concerns over child safety in Bangladesh. A fresh report by human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra has warned of a deepening crisis in Bangladesh’s child protection system, with rising cases of rape, abuse and murder.

Dhaka Tribune quoted ASK as stating that the growing number of incidents involving child rape, abuse and murder reflects not isolated acts of violence but a broader failure of state protection mechanisms and social accountability.

According to data compiled by the organisation, at least 118 children were raped between January and May 20, 2026, while 46 survived attempted rape during the same period. ASK also reported that at least 17 children were killed following rape or attempted rape incidents.