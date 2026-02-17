Bangladesh Cabinet oath: What is a ‘shadow cabinet’, the idea gaining attention after 13th parliamentary election?

With Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election over and preparations underway for the swearing-in of a new BNP-led government, discussion has turned to an unusual idea in the country’s politics: the formation of a ‘shadow cabinet’.
The proposal was raised after results were declared, with National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan saying on Facebook that preparations were underway to form a shadow cabinet that would function as a watchdog over the government’s activities. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Shishir Monir echoed the suggestion, arguing that structured debate between a cabinet and a shadow cabinet could strengthen parliamentary practice
What is a shadow cabinet?
The concept originates in the Westminster parliamentary system of the United Kingdom. As defined by the UK Parliament, the Shadow Cabinet consists of senior Opposition members appointed to mirror government ministers, each responsible for scrutinising a corresponding department and presenting alternative policies
In effect, the opposition forms a “government-in-waiting”, assigning members to track specific ministries. These shadow ministers question and challenge their counterparts in Parliament, while developing policy alternatives.
The practice is well established in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada . In the UK, for example, when Labour was in opposition between 2020 and 2024 under Keir Starmer, it maintained a shadow cabinet; after winning the 2024 election, several shadow ministers moved into corresponding cabinet roles
What do shadow ministers do?
Beyond criticising government policy, shadow ministers maintain contact with stakeholders, including employers, workers and sector experts, to build informed policy positions . The aim is structured accountability: instead of broad political attacks, debates are organised around specific ministries and evidence-based arguments.
Such systems also make it easier for media and researchers to identify official opposition voices on particular policy areas.
Has Bangladesh ever had one?
According to political analyst Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance , Bangladesh has never formally instituted a shadow cabinet. He described the proposal as potentially positive, arguing that structured parliamentary oversight could improve policy debate.
Bangladesh’s opposition politics has historically involved parliamentary boycotts and street protests. Analysts cited in the report suggest that a shadow cabinet, if institutionalised, could shift confrontation back into Parliament and encourage structured policy review.
Will it take shape?
That remains uncertain. While the idea has been floated publicly, there is no formal framework yet for establishing such a structure in Bangladesh. Whether opposition parties adopt the model in practice, and sustain it, will determine if it becomes a meaningful institutional development or remains a political statement.
