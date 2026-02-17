Bangladesh Cabinet oath: What is a ‘shadow cabinet’, the idea gaining attention after 13th parliamentary election?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman speaks at a press conference after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

With Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election over and preparations underway for the swearing-in of a new BNP-led government, discussion has turned to an unusual idea in the country’s politics: the formation of a ‘shadow cabinet’.

The proposal was raised after results were declared, with National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan saying on Facebook that preparations were underway to form a shadow cabinet that would function as a watchdog over the government’s activities. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Shishir Monir echoed the suggestion, arguing that structured debate between a cabinet and a shadow cabinet could strengthen parliamentary practice

What is a shadow cabinet?

The concept originates in the Westminster parliamentary system of the United Kingdom. As defined by the UK Parliament, the Shadow Cabinet consists of senior Opposition members appointed to mirror government ministers, each responsible for scrutinising a corresponding department and presenting alternative policies