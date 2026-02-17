Bangladesh Cabinet oath: What is a ‘shadow cabinet’, the idea gaining attention after 13th parliamentary election?

Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Shishir Monir echoed the suggestion, arguing that structured debate between a cabinet and a shadow cabinet could strengthen parliamentary practice

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Tarique Rahman Oath Ceremony Live Updates, Bangladesh ElectionBangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman speaks at a press conference after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary election over and preparations underway for the swearing-in of a new BNP-led government, discussion has turned to an unusual idea in the country’s politics: the formation of a ‘shadow cabinet’.

The proposal was raised after results were declared, with National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan saying on Facebook that preparations were underway to form a shadow cabinet that would function as a watchdog over the government’s activities. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Shishir Monir echoed the suggestion, arguing that structured debate between a cabinet and a shadow cabinet could strengthen parliamentary practice

What is a shadow cabinet?

The concept originates in the Westminster parliamentary system of the United Kingdom. As defined by the UK Parliament, the Shadow Cabinet consists of senior Opposition members appointed to mirror government ministers, each responsible for scrutinising a corresponding department and presenting alternative policies

In effect, the opposition forms a “government-in-waiting”, assigning members to track specific ministries. These shadow ministers question and challenge their counterparts in Parliament, while developing policy alternatives.

Also read | Bangladesh Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates: BNP names 25 MPs for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

The practice is well established in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada . In the UK, for example, when Labour was in opposition between 2020 and 2024 under Keir Starmer, it maintained a shadow cabinet; after winning the 2024 election, several shadow ministers moved into corresponding cabinet roles

What do shadow ministers do?

Beyond criticising government policy, shadow ministers maintain contact with stakeholders, including employers, workers and sector experts, to build informed policy positions . The aim is structured accountability: instead of broad political attacks, debates are organised around specific ministries and evidence-based arguments.

Such systems also make it easier for media and researchers to identify official opposition voices on particular policy areas.

Story continues below this ad

Has Bangladesh ever had one?

According to political analyst Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance , Bangladesh has never formally instituted a shadow cabinet. He described the proposal as potentially positive, arguing that structured parliamentary oversight could improve policy debate.

Bangladesh’s opposition politics has historically involved parliamentary boycotts and street protests. Analysts cited in the report suggest that a shadow cabinet, if institutionalised, could shift confrontation back into Parliament and encourage structured policy review.

Will it take shape?

That remains uncertain. While the idea has been floated publicly, there is no formal framework yet for establishing such a structure in Bangladesh. Whether opposition parties adopt the model in practice, and sustain it, will determine if it becomes a meaningful institutional development or remains a political statement.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement