At least 23 killed in Bangladesh after bus plunges into Padma river

A bus carrying at least 40 people plunges into the Padma river at the Dauladia terminal, in Rajbari district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

At least 23 people were killed after a bus plunged into Padma river in Bangladesh while driving onto a ferry on Wednesday, news agency Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defense Department, the deceased included 10 women and two children.

The bus was carrying about 50 people — returning to work after Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr — from the southwestern district of Kushtia to Dhaka when it sank into the river at Daulatdia ferry ghat in Rajbari district, about 84 km away from the capital city.

Fire official Dewan Sohel Rana told PTI that while many passengers swam to safety, others got trapped.