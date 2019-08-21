Bangladesh backs India on Kashmir issue: It’s an internal matter

Clearing its stance on Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh Wednesday said the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution — which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status — was India’s “internal matter”.

“Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India,” a statement issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement further says Bangladesh has “always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries.” The neighbouring country’s statement comes a week after Pakistan approached the United National Security Council (UNSC) which made it clear that Delhi and Islamabad should find a solution “bilaterally”.

Various other countries including Russia, Maldives, Afghanistan, UAE and Sri Lanka backed India’s move and condemned Pakistan’s position. Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Dhaka, which is his first to Bangladesh since taking over the portfolio.