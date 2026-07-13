Flames, blackout, chaos: Videos show panic among people fleeing Bangkok fire that killed 27

A massive fire at Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district killed at least 27 people and injured 63 others, many critically, early on Monday.

Videos of the terrifying moments shared online show fire near the entrance and a thick black smoke filling the space within seconds. People can be seen pushing towards exits as panic spread, with visibility dropping sharply inside the venue.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight, catching patrons off guard as flames and thick black smoke spread rapidly through the venue, trapping several victims inside restrooms as they tried to escape.

At least 29 people were killed and many others injured after a fire tore through a restaurant in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/jDLhEyfLYE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2026

Officials said many of those who died were found in restrooms at the back of the building, where people might have run to while trying to escape. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported. They took around 30 to 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, though dense smoke made rescue operations difficult.

Also read Bangkok pub fire kills 27 after explosion traps patrons inside

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site and confirmed the death toll. Referring to an account from a musician present at the venue, he said smoke was first seen coming from a circuit breaker near the stage. This was followed by a power outage and an explosion, after which thick smoke quickly spread across the pub.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

At least 27 people have been killed in a fire at a pub in Bangkok in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years https://t.co/3STrHP3k5v pic.twitter.com/VkvzWFpVb1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2026

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on electrical systems, emergency exits, and safety compliance.

The fire has raised fresh concerns about safety standards in crowded nightlife venues. The site has been sealed for forensic examination as the inquiry continues.



