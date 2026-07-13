Flames, blackout, chaos: Videos show panic among people fleeing Bangkok fire that killed 27

At least 27 people died after a fire broke out at a Bangkok pub. Videos show flames and thick smoke spreading within seconds as people rushed to escape.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 13, 2026 11:14 AM IST First published on: Jul 13, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Thailand Fire(Screengrab/X/@Breaking911)

A massive fire at Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district killed at least 27 people and injured 63 others, many critically, early on Monday.

Videos of the terrifying moments shared online show fire near the entrance and a thick black smoke filling the space within seconds. People can be seen pushing towards exits as panic spread, with visibility dropping sharply inside the venue.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight, catching patrons off guard as flames and thick black smoke spread rapidly through the venue, trapping several victims inside restrooms as they tried to escape.

Officials said many of those who died were found in restrooms at the back of the building, where people might have run to while trying to escape. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported. They took around 30 to 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, though dense smoke made rescue operations difficult.

Also read Bangkok pub fire kills 27 after explosion traps patrons inside

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site and confirmed the death toll. Referring to an account from a musician present at the venue, he said smoke was first seen coming from a circuit breaker near the stage. This was followed by a power outage and an explosion, after which thick smoke quickly spread across the pub.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on electrical systems, emergency exits, and safety compliance.

The fire has raised fresh concerns about safety standards in crowded nightlife venues. The site has been sealed for forensic examination as the inquiry continues.


Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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