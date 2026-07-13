27 killed in fire: How a Bangkok pub turned into a death trap in minutes

The fire tore through the crowded pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district shortly before midnight Sunday.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 13, 2026 02:04 PM IST First published on: Jul 13, 2026 at 02:04 PM IST
Thailand FireRelatives of fire victims arrive at the Institute of Forensic Police hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

Singer Sukanya Wongwongwai was performing at an event when she heard news of a fire at a nearby nightclub in Bangkok. She rushed to the spot, knowing several of her bandmates were on stage that night at the Na Ladprao pub. One of them was among the 27 killed in the blaze. Three were hospitalised. One was still missing.

“From what I heard from people who were inside, when the fire started, everything went dark. The power was out, and there was smoke everywhere, so they couldn’t locate other people,” she said in an account that captures how quickly a night of music turned into one of Thailand’s deadliest venue disasters in years.

How the fire started

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a musician performing at the pub told him he saw smoke rising from a circuit breaker near the stage moments before the power went out. This was followed by a deafening explosion that sent thick smoke pouring through the venue almost instantly.

Thailand Fire
A forensic police officer inspects the site of a fire in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo)

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said investigators were examining the pub’s ceiling materials and whether emergency exits were obstructed, either of which could have made escape harder once the smoke spread.

What happened at the scene

The fire tore through the crowded pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district shortly before midnight Sunday. Footage shared by first responders showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the front door as people fled into the street. Firefighters took roughly half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Story continues below this ad
Also read Flames, blackout, chaos: Videos show panic among people fleeing Bangkok fire that killed 27

By Monday morning, the site had been cordoned off as forensic officers combed through the wreckage; the pub’s street-facing windows had been blown out, scattering charred televisions, speakers, and an electric guitar across the pavement, while burnt tables still holding empty bottles remained visible through the shattered glass.

Thailand Fire
Relatives of victims of a fire speak with police oficers in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. (Photo: AP)

Why was the death toll so high

Officials said many victims were found in restrooms at the back of the pub, apparently trapped while trying to escape the smoke in the dark after the power failed.

Most Read
1US-Iran War Highlights: US and Iran launch new round of strikes after days of escalation
2US visa fraud: Four ex-police chiefs plead guilty over fake U-Visas for foreigners
3US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan after US bombings
4Bangkok pub fire kills 27 after explosion traps patrons inside
5Indian-origin Google techie killed in Georgia shooting, husband charged with murder
6‘Blood money’ to 500% tariffs: How India found itself in Lindsey Graham’s crosshairs

Authorities said 63 people were taken to the hospital, 22 of them in critical condition, and that identifying victims has been difficult because many were unconscious or not carrying identification.

A registration point was set up at the scene for relatives searching for missing loved ones. Monks visited to pray for the dead, while nurses handed out face masks to nearby residents to guard against lingering fumes.

Also read Bangkok pub fire kills 27 after explosion traps patrons inside

This is not the country’s first mass-casualty venue fire. A 2022 blaze at a music bar in eastern Thailand killed 14 people. In one of the deadliest such disasters in Thai history, a New Year’s Eve fire at Bangkok’s Santika nightclub, reportedly sparked by an indoor fireworks display, killed 66 people and injured more than 200 in 2009.

Story continues below this ad
Thailand Fire
Rescuers stand near the site of a fire in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

Authorities have not yet confirmed the fire’s official cause, though the account of a circuit breaker fault points towards an electrical origin. The investigation is expected to focus on whether building materials, blocked exits, or safety oversight failures contributed to the scale of casualties.

(With inputs from Associated Press and Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments