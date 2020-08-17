Video of Bahrain woman breaking Ganesha idols goes viral, authorities initiate action

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22 this year.

Days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bahrain authorities have initiated legal action against a 54-year-old woman for breaking several Lord Ganesha idols and “defaming a sect” in a supermarket in Manama’s Juffair.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the woman is seen shouting at a salesman while lifting the idols from a shelf and slamming them on the floor.

The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain said that the woman was referred to Public Prosecution. “Capital Police took legal steps against a woman, 54, for damaging a shop in Juffair and defaming a sect and its rituals, in order to refer her to the Public Prosecution,” it said in a tweet.

The woman, speaking in Arabic, is heard purportedly saying “this a Muslim country”. The incident also evoked strong reaction from the royal advisor Ahmed Al Khalifa who condemned it.

Indians are the biggest expatriate group in Bahrain, with an estimated 4,00,000 people out of nearly 13 lakh population. According to a 2010 census, Hindus comprise 9.8 per cent of the population in Bahrain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd