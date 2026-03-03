⁠⁠What’s happening in Bahrain: Iran destroys US air base building

A thick plume of smoke was also seen coming out of a US-run naval base in Bahrain.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 3, 2026 12:10 PM IST
beirutSmoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
As the war in the Middle East expands, Iran, in retaliation to the US-Israel attacks, continued to hit several new targets in the region increasing regional pressure on Gulf Arab states that house US assets.

Iranian strike destroys US air base command building in Bahrain

An Iranian strike has destroyed the main command headquarters of a US air base in Bahrain, the BBC reported

A clip posted by the Fars news agency, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly showed a wave of rockets exploding into distant targets.

The building in Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa region was struck by IRGC’s drone and missile which caused the fuel tanks to explode.

The US however has not issued any comment yet.

Smoke in US-run Naval base

A thick plume of smoke was also seen coming out of a US-run naval base in Bahrain.

The US State Department has ordered American citizens to immediately leave Bahrain, along with 12 other countries in the Middle East.

Missile attack on US Navy’s 5th fleet in Manama

Earlier, Bahrain reported a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, in its capital Manama, Al Jazeera reported.

Terming it “treacherous attack”, the government slammed the “blatant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and security”.

A footage, circulating on social media, showed an Iranian Shahed drone hitting the tower block near the headquarters, setting the building ablaze.

The Interior Ministry stated that several residential buildings in Manama have been targeted and that the civil defence was engaged in firefighting and rescue operations at the sites.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

