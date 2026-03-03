⁠⁠What’s happening in Bahrain: Iran destroys US air base building

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

As the war in the Middle East expands, Iran, in retaliation to the US-Israel attacks, continued to hit several new targets in the region increasing regional pressure on Gulf Arab states that house US assets.

Iranian strike destroys US air base command building in Bahrain

An Iranian strike has destroyed the main command headquarters of a US air base in Bahrain, the BBC reported

A clip posted by the Fars news agency, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly showed a wave of rockets exploding into distant targets.

The building in Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa region was struck by IRGC’s drone and missile which caused the fuel tanks to explode.