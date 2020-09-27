Azerbaijan’s parliament approves martial law, curfews, says president’s aide

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (REUTERS)

Azerbaijan’s parliament approved the introduction of martial law across the country and imposed curfews on Sunday, Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to the president, said.

The moves come after clashes on Sunday morning between Azeri and Armenian forces over the breakaway province of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.

The clashes have reignited concerns about instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

