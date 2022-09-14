Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes: All you need to know

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia continued Wednesday, a day after around 100 soldiers were killed in reportedly the worst fighting in the region since 2020.

The fighting has triggered an appeal for calm from ally Russia, which is already involved in a war with neighbouring Ukraine. Russian ambassador Igor Khovaev has been tasked with visiting Baku and Yerevan this month in an effort to forge a lasting peace treaty between the two nations, reported Russia-based news agency RIA.

Here’s a look at the issue:

The former Soviet territories Azerbaijan and Armenia have been involved in a decades-long war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but is largely controlled by Armenian separatists. (Here’s a detailed explainer on the historic origins of this dispute.)

The current clash is along the Lachin corridor which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. As per a report by the news agency Associated Press, Armenia’s Defense Ministry claims that Azerbaijani forces launched combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort of Jermuk overnight and renewed the shelling from artillery and mortars in the morning in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha village near the Sevan lake. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani military claims that Armenian forces shelled its positions in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts in the separatist Narogno-Karabakh regions, said the AP report.

Russia’s balancing act

Traditionally, Moscow has supported Armenia, which hosts a Russian base and with which Russia has strong economic and military ties. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is closer to Turkey militarily, culturally and politically, but its oil-rich status has seen Russia jostling to develop closer ties with the nation.

As such, President Vladimir Putin has called for calm and the Russian Foreign Ministry has called on both parties “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.”

“It is difficult to overestimate the role of the Russian Federation, the role of Putin personally,” Reuters said, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “The president is naturally is making every effort to help de-escalate tensions at the border.”

How this could affect the global order

An escalation of tensions could spell doom for a world order already affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and is just recovering from the two-year-long coronavirus pandemic.

One of the main casualties of the war would be the oil pipelines that traverse through the regions.

TransAnatolian Pipeline TANAP, another mega project after BTC is complete. Southern Gas Corridor to supply Europe with Caspian gas is functional https://t.co/YbRs7ViCXG pic.twitter.com/DIdP7dQ7N0 via @Turkey_UN #Europe — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) June 12, 2018

Azerbaijan exports 78 per cent of its oil, according to some estimates, mainly through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline. Any disruption to the supply could adversely affect Azerbaijan’s immediate neighbours Turkey and Georgia, striking their heating and power generation capabilities and driving up the price of utilities.

Europe, which is already reeling under gas shortage due to the Ukraine war, too could be affected as it plans to open the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as a part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

India’s response

India responded to reports of fighting by reiterating that bilateral disputes can be solved only by dialogue and diplomacy and not military power.

“We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on 12/13 September 2022. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, responding to media queries.

“We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution,” he added.