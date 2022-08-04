scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Azerbaijan says it crushed Armenia attack near disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave

In recent days, violence has flared near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh which broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support before it was recaptured in 2020.

By: Reuters | Baku |
August 4, 2022 9:24:44 am
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Representational image via AP/PTI)

Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, prompting international calls for an end to fighting in a region that has been a flashpoint for 30 years.

Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet ethnic conflict in the early 1990s. In 2020, Azerbaijan successfully won back part of the territory controlled by the separatists.

Under the terms of a subsequent ceasefire, Russian peacekeepers were deployed to protect the remainder of the separatist-held territory. Both sides though accuse each other of breaches and in recent days violence has flared.

The Azeri defence ministry said Armenia had grossly violated the ceasefire by committing an act of sabotage that killed one soldier. In addition, Baku said its forces had beaten back an Armenian attempt to capture a hill in an area controlled by the Russian peacekeepers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

“As a result, those fighting for the illegal Armenian armed formations were killed and injured,” it said in a statement, demanding all Armenian troops pull out of the area and promising “crushing” countermeasures if necessary.

In response, Armenia’s foreign ministry said Azerbaijan had violated the ceasefire by launching an attack in areas controlled by the peacekeepers. In a statement, it said Yerevan wanted the international community “to undertake measures toward halting the aggressive behaviour and actions of Azerbaijan”.

The European Union called for an immediate end to hostilities and said both sides should respect the ceasefire, a call echoed by the Polish chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

“The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.”

Earlier, separatist authorities in the ethnically Armenian enclave declared a partial mobilisation.

Russia said the situation in the areas controlled by its peacekeepers was getting more tense and reported at least one violation of the ceasefire by Azeri forces, Interfax said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:24:44 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

3

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

5

An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far
Expained Climate

As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement