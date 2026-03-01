Ayatollah Arafi to lead Iran temporarily as Supreme Leader after Khamenei’s death

Arafi has been appointed the jurist member of leadership council and has been additionally tasked with "temporarily fulfilling Supreme Leader's role", news agency Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran news: Hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in US strikes was confirmed, Ayatollah Arafi, a seasoned cleric and close associate of Khamenei, has been named to temporarily lead Iran.

Who is Alireza Arafi?

Arafi was one of the key frontrunners in the race to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 67-year-old is a seasoned cleric and close associate of Khamenei. Arafi currently serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, which appoints the Supreme Leader.