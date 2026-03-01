Ayatollah Arafi to lead Iran temporarily as Supreme Leader after Khamenei’s death

Arafi has been appointed the jurist member of leadership council and has been additionally tasked with "temporarily fulfilling Supreme Leader's role", news agency Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iran news: Hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in US strikes was confirmed, Ayatollah Arafi, a seasoned cleric and close associate of Khamenei, has been named to temporarily lead Iran.
Arafi has been appointed the jurist member of leadership council and has been additionally tasked with “temporarily fulfilling Supreme Leader’s role”, news agency Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.
Arafi was one of the key frontrunners in the race to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 67-year-old is a seasoned cleric and close associate of Khamenei. Arafi currently serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, which appoints the Supreme Leader.
His previous roles include time spent as a member of the influential Guardian Council, the body responsible for vetting election candidates and reviewing legislation passed by parliament.
Although well established religiously, he is not widely regarded as a major political force and is not known for strong ties to the security establishment.
Why is post of Supreme Leader important
In Iran’s theocracy, the supreme leader wields immense and far-reaching powers, with a final say over all matters of the state.
The supreme Leader is the commander-in-chief of the country’s military, besides counting the powerful Revolutionary Guard as part of their circle of influence. The Guard, a paramilitary force that the United States designated a terrorist organization in 2019, had grown in power under Khamenei. That armed unit leads “Axis of Resistance”, a series of militant groups and allies across West Asia that act as a counter to the US and Israel and boast extensive wealth and holdings in Iran.
Only 2 Supreme Leaders so far
Iran has seen only Supreme Leaders so far. One was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The othere was Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who died at the age of 86. Khomenei was the figurehead of the Iran Revolution and had led the country through its eight-year war with Iraq.
