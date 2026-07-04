‘Death to America’: Iran erupts in chants at Ali Khamenei’s funeral

Ali Khamenei funeral drew massive crowds in Tehran as mourners demanded revenge and Iranian authorities vowed retaliation following the former supreme leader's death.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 09:29 PM IST
Iran Khamenei FuneralMourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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A massive crowd gathered in Tehran for the days-long funeral procession of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with several reportedly calling for “revenge” and “death to America” through the Mosalla in Iran on Saturday.

While authorities unveiled the casket containing Khamenei’s body in a glass case at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran’s ​military and security institutions vowed revenge for Khamenei’s death, and chants of “Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!” and “We will kill, we will kill he who killed our Imam” reverberated through Tehran.

The strike on the Supreme Leader and his family

Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israel strike on February 28 in Tehran, which also marked the first day of a months-long war against Iran.

The strikes that killed the supreme leader also killed his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law, according to Iranian state media.

Mourning rituals at the Grand Mosque

The five coffins, including Khamenei’s, were all draped in Iranian flags and placed on a raised platform at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Reuters reported.

Iran Khamenei Funeral Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Mourners expressed their sorrow by beating their chests, wailing, and waving a banner of Iran and historic Shi’ite Muslim martyrs.

Security concerns surrounding the new leadership

However, reports have suggested that Ali Khamenei’s son and current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in any new image since being injured in the strike, might not attend the funeral procession over security concerns.

Heavy casualties and infrastructure damage from air strikes

The US and Israeli strikes have targeted energy and civilian infrastructure and military targets in the war against Iran. The attacks killed more than 3,000 people in Iran, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian retaliation and strategic waterway disruptions

Iran had retaliated by striking at US bases in the West Asia region, hitting several Gulf countries, and firing missiles toward Israel while choking the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil and gas supply. At least 13 US military personnel also died in the operation.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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