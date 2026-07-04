Khamenei funeral begins in Tehran: Which countries sent official delegations? Full list

Ali Khamenei funeral drew mourners to Tehran as official delegations from more than 30 countries attend the state ceremony.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 07:34 PM IST
Khamenei funeral begins in TehranMourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Thousands of mourners began a daylong funeral on Saturday for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they expressed their sorrow before the glass case containing Khamenei’s coffin in Tehran, as they called for revenge against the United States and Israel.

International representation and context of the assassination

Iran’s state-linked broadcaster IRIB stated that representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the funeral of Ali Khamenei. The former supreme leader, who was aged 86, was killed in a joint United States-Israeli strike on February 28, which was the first day of the war against Iran.

iran delegation The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform above an empty chair at the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

According to the Iranian Embassy in Indonesia, 30 countries have reported having sent their official delegations to attend the final funeral procession of the former supreme leader.

List of countries reported to have sent official delegations:

  • Russia
  • China
  • Pakistan
  • India
  • Turkey
  • Turkmenistan
  • Tajikistan
  • Iraq
  • Georgia
  • Armenia
  • Afghanistan
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Azerbaijan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Egypt
  • Kazakhstan
  • Ghana
  • Nicaragua
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Serbia
  • Tunisia
  • Lebanon
  • Namibia
  • Malaysia
  • Cuba
  • Sri Lanka
  • Myanmar
  • Gambia
  • Thailand
  • Delayed ceremonies following regional ceasefire

Ali Khamenei’s funeral was earlier scheduled for March, but it was delayed as the war between the US-Israel and Iran dragged on until a ceasefire was announced in April.

iran funeral The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a stand at the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The commemoration for Khamenei’s funeral began on Friday, and ceremonies and processions are scheduled to continue for seven days, with religious rites planned across Iran and Iraq, Al Jazeera reported.

Public commemoration at the Grand Mosalla

Public ceremonies started on Saturday in Tehran, with the coffin of Ali Khamenei and other family members being placed in the Grand Mosalla, which is reportedly known as one of Iran’s largest praying complexes.

Historical significance of the Supreme Leader’s death

Khamenei’s funeral saw millions throng to the mourning ceremony and trip to the cemetery as his death marks only the second time Iran has lost a supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, AP reported.

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