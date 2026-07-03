Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral schedule: Tehran to Karbala, here’s full itinerary as India sends delegation

A member of the Iranian army stands near the coffins of Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members displayed on the day international delegates participate in a farewell ceremony for Khamenei (Reuters photo)

India has sent an official delegation to Iran as funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begin in Tehran, months after he was killed during the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain are attending the ceremonies on behalf of India.

The funeral was delayed for months after Khamenei was killed on February 28, as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States was still underway.

According to the Associated Press, Khamenei’s body will be taken through several cities in Iran before crossing into neighbouring Iraq as part of days-long mourning ceremonies. Iranian authorities have urged citizens, government officials and members of paramilitary groups to participate in large public gatherings to pay their respects.