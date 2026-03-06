UK’s Daily Telegraph bought by German media group Axel Springer will buy the publisher of for $766 million

Axel Springer said it will invest in the group. (Credits: www.axelspringer.com)

German media group Axel Springer has agreed to buy the owner of Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper for 575 million pounds ($766 million), the companies announced Friday.

The agreement ends a long saga over ownership of the Telegraph Media Group, which publishes the 171-year-old Daily Telegraph and its Sunday sister paper.

Axel Springer said it will invest in the group “to enable it to become the leading center-right media outlet in the English-speaking world.”“More than 20 years ago, we tried to acquire The Telegraph and did not succeed. Now our dream comes true,” Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner said.

The German company owns titles including the Bild and Welt newspapers and the political information group Politico.